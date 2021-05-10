George Jebaily to remain Florence mayor pro tempore

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council will not be electing a third mayor pro tempore in less than six months.

As he pledged to do when he was elected to the position and at the April meeting of the council, George Jebaily said he had spoken with newly elected Councilmen Bryan Braddock and William Schofield and determined that he did not need to resign from the position in order to create a vacancy that would result in another election.

He said he was grateful and appreciative to the council members for allowing him to remain in the position.

Jebaily was elected to the position in December 2020 by a 3-2 vote. Councilwoman Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes and Councilman Chaquez McCall voted with Jebaily, who voted for himself. Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin voted with Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore, who voted for herself.

The city's previous mayor pro tempore, Buddy Brand, resigned from the city council when he was elected to the Florence County Council on Nov. 3, 2020.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.