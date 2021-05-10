 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
George Jebaily to remain Florence mayor pro tempore
0 comments

George Jebaily to remain Florence mayor pro tempore

{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council will not be electing a third mayor pro tempore in less than six months. 

As he pledged to do when he was elected to the position and at the April meeting of the council, George Jebaily said he had spoken with newly elected Councilmen Bryan Braddock and William Schofield and determined that he did not need to resign from the position in order to create a vacancy that would result in another election. 

He said he was grateful and appreciative to the council members for allowing him to remain in the position. 

Jebaily was elected to the position in December 2020 by a 3-2 vote. Councilwoman Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes and Councilman Chaquez McCall voted with Jebaily, who voted for himself. Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin voted with Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore, who voted for herself. 

The city's previous mayor pro tempore, Buddy Brand, resigned from the city council when he was elected to the Florence County Council on Nov. 3, 2020. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pfizer shot expands to US children as young as 12

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert