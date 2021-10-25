Gerald Malloy, Jerry Keith Sr., Lashonda Nesmith-Jackson and Jolette Law to be honored

FLORENCE, S.C. – Three Pee Dee political personalities and a University of South Carolina basketball coach are expected to be among the honorees next month at a Florence event.
The Isaac Wilson Project, an anti-bullying and youth development nonprofit, is expected to honor S.C. Sen. Gerald Malloy, former Florence County Councilman Jerry Keith Sr., Lashonda Nesmith-Jackson and Jolette Law at its annual Evening of Distinction event scheduled for Nov. 12.
Malloy, a Democrat representing most of Darlington, Marlboro and Lee counties in the South Carolina Senate, is expected to receive the legislator of the year award.
Keith is expected to receive the lifetime achievement award. He was the first African American to serve on the Florence County Council and eventually became the chairman of the council in 1985.
Nesmith Jackson is a local community activist. She is expected to receive the unsung hero award.
Law is a 1986 graduate of Wilson High School who serves as an assistant coach under Dawn Staley at the University of South Carolina. She is a member of the Florence Athletic Hall of Fame and is a former Florence One Schools distinguished graduate.
Also scheduled to be honored at the event are Starlee Alexander, Tim Waters, Nicole Dixon and the Florence Chapter of the National Pan-Hellenic Council.
Alexander's State Farm agency is expected to receive the business of the year award.
Waters, the owner of the Save-A-Lot on North Dargan Street, is expected to receive the community excellence award.
Dixon is involved with several organizations. She is expected to receive the humanitarian award.
The Pan-Hellenic Council is expected to receive the organization of the year award.
The evening also will feature the presentation of a young professional award to a person as yet unknown.
The event will be hosted by local radio personality Jeffrey Lampkin. Local television reporter Tonya Brown will host the red carpet festivities before the event.
The Evening of Distinction will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center located at 1951 Pisgah Rd. on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus.
Advanced tickets are $40 and can be purchased at isaacwilsonproject.org.