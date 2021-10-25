Gerald Malloy, Jerry Keith Sr., Lashonda Nesmith-Jackson and Jolette Law to be honored

FLORENCE, S.C. – Three Pee Dee political personalities and a University of South Carolina basketball coach are expected to be among the honorees next month at a Florence event.

The Isaac Wilson Project, an anti-bullying and youth development nonprofit, is expected to honor S.C. Sen. Gerald Malloy, former Florence County Councilman Jerry Keith Sr., Lashonda Nesmith-Jackson and Jolette Law at its annual Evening of Distinction event scheduled for Nov. 12.

Malloy, a Democrat representing most of Darlington, Marlboro and Lee counties in the South Carolina Senate, is expected to receive the legislator of the year award.

Keith is expected to receive the lifetime achievement award. He was the first African American to serve on the Florence County Council and eventually became the chairman of the council in 1985.

Nesmith Jackson is a local community activist. She is expected to receive the unsung hero award.

Law is a 1986 graduate of Wilson High School who serves as an assistant coach under Dawn Staley at the University of South Carolina. She is a member of the Florence Athletic Hall of Fame and is a former Florence One Schools distinguished graduate.