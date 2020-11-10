Gerald Malloy to seek Senate minority leader post

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — State Sen. Gerald Malloy could be the next Pee Dee legislator to assume a leadership role in the South Carolina General Assembly.

It was reported by other media outlets in the state that Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler is resigning from his position as the top Democrat in the upper house of the General Assembly.

His resignation comes exactly one week after the Nov. 3 general election in which the Republicans were able to flip three Senate seats and push their Senate majority to 30 to 16.

The flipped seats were Districts 10, 11 and 27. The seats were held by Sens. Floyd Nicholson, Glenn Reese and Vincent Sheheen.

Malloy is one of the possibilities to replace Setzler. He confirmed Tuesday that he will seek the position.

“Democrats got hammered. You lost three good senators with a lot of institutional knowledge,” Malloy told The State. “Candidly, I think I’m the most qualified. But that’s a family decision.”

Other potential candidates are Brad Hutto, Margie Bright Matthews and John Scott.

