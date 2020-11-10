Gerald Malloy to seek Senate minority leader post

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — State Sen. Gerald Malloy could be the next Pee Dee legislator to assume a leadership role in the South Carolina General Assembly.
It was reported by other media outlets in the state that Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler is resigning from his position as the top Democrat in the upper house of the General Assembly.
His resignation comes exactly one week after the Nov. 3 general election in which the Republicans were able to flip three Senate seats and push their Senate majority to 30 to 16.
The flipped seats were Districts 10, 11 and 27. The seats were held by Sens. Floyd Nicholson, Glenn Reese and Vincent Sheheen.
Malloy is one of the possibilities to replace Setzler. He confirmed Tuesday that he will seek the position.
“Democrats got hammered. You lost three good senators with a lot of institutional knowledge,” Malloy told The State. “Candidly, I think I’m the most qualified. But that’s a family decision.”
Other potential candidates are Brad Hutto, Margie Bright Matthews and John Scott.
Hutto's district includes western Orangeburg County, all of Barnwell and Bamberg counties, northeastern Hampton County and roughly two-thirds of western Colleton County.
Bright Matthews's district includes eastern Orangeburg County, eastern Calhoun County, western Berkeley County, western Dorchester County and the other one-third of Colleton County.
Scott, whose district includes northwestern Richland County, previously ran as a lieutenant governor candidate with Florence resident Marguerite Willis when she sought the governor's position in 2018.
However, Scott told The State that he was not interested in the position. He said he would seek to become assistant minority leader.
If Malloy were to become Senate minority leader, he would join Sen. Hugh Leatherman Sr. (chairman of the Senate Finance Committee) and House Speaker James H. "Jay" Lucas as General Assembly leaders from the Pee Dee.
Lucas and Malloy were law school classmates and both call Hartsville home.
In addition to Leatherman and Lucas, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman G. Murrell Smith Jr. reportedly has family connections to Florence and Sen. Greg Hembree (Horry and Dillon counties) is chairman of the Senate Education Committee.
And both Gov. Henry McMaster and Attorney General Alan Wilson have family connections to the Pee Dee. When speaking to groups from Florence, McMaster frequently tells them that his parents were both born in Florence and he is also related to the Swink family.
Wilson's mother was born and raised in Florence, and he attended Francis Marion University.
