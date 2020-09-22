Gibson-Hye Moore says she'll name the city's slumlords if they don't talk to her

Other speakers at the meeting included local lawyer and property developer Gary I. Finkea, local commercial realtor Barnett Greenberg, local realtor Joey McMillan, Pee Dee Realtor Association Nell Folkens and local realtor Gary Dauksch.

Finklea told the council that he is opposed to the proposal but has offered an alternative rental registry ordinance as a compromise that he said worked better with the existing codes adopted by the city.

Greenberg said he was concerned that the proposal added another layer of bureaucracy on top of what business owners are subject to.

Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela said the ordinance is designed to give an enforcement mechanism to the city staff.

McMillan spoke about the possibility of unintended consequences like property owners being so frustrated by the enforcement notices that they eventually evict a tenant for a minor violation rather than continue to deal with enforcement issue.

Folkens spoke along the same lines, saying she believed the ordinance would increase homeless, because the added cost of compliance for owners would cause them to raise rates so high that the most vulnerable couldn't afford to live in the rental property anymore.

Dauksch repeated many of these points.