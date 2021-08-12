Girl Squad to host event on Saturday in Lake City at the library

LAKE CITY – Girl Squad returns to Lake City on Saturday for a Back to School Pajama Pop Up. The event will be held at the Lake City Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon.

Girl Squad was created by Lake City natives Jasmine Frazier and Taijia Dennis in an effort to support young girls in their hometown while inspiring and empowering them in a positive and unique way.

Girl Squad is for girls between the ages of 10 and 15.

“We host various events within the community throughout the year – all with a fun, creative twist,” Frazier said.

Saturday’s Back to School Pajama Pop Up will combine creativity and conversations to inspire young girls to take charge of the upcoming School Year by being self-aware, she said.

“We will not only present uplifting messages but also informative material about fears and concerns the girls may have this upcoming school year – bullying, peer pressure, social media and of course excelling academically in the midst of a pandemic,” Frazier said.

The event is free to the girls thanks to the funding and donations from many amazing sponsors from within the community, Frazier said.