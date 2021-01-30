Glynn Willis endorses Bryan Braddock

FLORENCE, S.C. — The third-place finisher in the Florence City Council District 3 is endorsing first-place finisher Bryan Braddock.
Two-time city councilman Glynn F. Willis announced his endorsement Friday morning in a letter sent to the Morning News.
"After much thought and consideration, I would like to publicly announce my full support for Bryan Braddock in the city district 3 seat runoff on Feb. 9," Willis said in the letter. "His work with the House of Hope and serving those in need throughout Florence has been an inspiration and it shows continued true character development and a genuine longtime desire to serve others."
Braddock is the executive director of the House of Hope of the Pee Dee. He has served in the role for roughly a decade.
Willis added that Braddock is a man of integrity and if Braddock is elected he would put the needs of the people before himself and would never stray from his faith-based conservative values.
"We in District 3 need a true faith-based conservative family man on City Council representing this district and I truly believe that person is Bryan Braddock," Willis said. "I urge my friends and all my supporters to go out on February 9th and vote for Bryan Braddock in the runoff for the Florence City Council District 3 seat."
Willis also thanked those who stood with and supported him during his campaign.
"Your generosity and your belief in me will never be forgotten," Willis said in the letter. "It’s because of all of you that I decided to enter this race from the beginning. My desire has always been to serve the people and while I came up short that desire to serve others will never waver or change."
He added that the campaign was never about him but about the city and citizens and how they could be served.
Willis received 234 votes (19.52%) to come in third behind Braddock who received 595 votes (49.62%) and former city councilman Robby Hill who received 282 votes (23.52%).
The Morning News contacted the other candidates that did not advance to the Feb. 9 runoff.
John Sweeney, who came in fourth in the District 3 race, and Darryl Witherspoon Mitchell, who finished third in the District 1 race, said they did not plan to endorse anyone at this time.
Fourth-place District 1 finisher James Kennedy did not return a phone call seeking to learn his endorsement plans.
Fifth-Place District 1 finisher Jermaine Nowline said he had not decided who he would endorse yet.