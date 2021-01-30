Glynn Willis endorses Bryan Braddock

Willis also thanked those who stood with and supported him during his campaign.

"Your generosity and your belief in me will never be forgotten," Willis said in the letter. "It’s because of all of you that I decided to enter this race from the beginning. My desire has always been to serve the people and while I came up short that desire to serve others will never waver or change."

He added that the campaign was never about him but about the city and citizens and how they could be served.

Willis received 234 votes (19.52%) to come in third behind Braddock who received 595 votes (49.62%) and former city councilman Robby Hill who received 282 votes (23.52%).

The Morning News contacted the other candidates that did not advance to the Feb. 9 runoff.

John Sweeney, who came in fourth in the District 3 race, and Darryl Witherspoon Mitchell, who finished third in the District 1 race, said they did not plan to endorse anyone at this time.

Fourth-place District 1 finisher James Kennedy did not return a phone call seeking to learn his endorsement plans.

Fifth-Place District 1 finisher Jermaine Nowline said he had not decided who he would endorse yet.

