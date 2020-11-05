Glynn Willis to seek Florence City Council seat

FLORENCE, S.C. — Glynn Willis plans to run for another seat on the Florence City Council.
Willis told the Morning News on Wednesday that he would be filing to run for the Council District 3 seat being vacated by Mayor Pro Tempore Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II.
"It has been an honor and pleasure to serve and represent the people of Florence for eight years on city council," Willis said. "I look forward to continuing to doing so through conservative and common-sense representation while serving the people of district 3."
The city council district includes the heavily Republican southwestern part of the city.
Brand was elected to the Florence County Council in a Nov. 3 special election to fill the remaining two years of the term of James Schofield. He was elected with 5,961 votes, or 69.56%, of the ballots cast in the special election to fill the remaining two years representing County Council District 8. Democratic challenger Amiri Hooker received 2,599 votes, or 30.33% of the total.
Schofield died earlier this year following a long battle with an illness.
"It has been a pleasure to work with district three City Councilman Buddy Brand over the eight years that I have served in a seat at-large on city council representing all the citizens of Florence," Willis said in a statement. "We in district three have been represented well over the fifteen years that Mr. Brand has served and I wish him well in his recent election to Florence County Council. Much of my time during the years has been focused on working with south Florence and west Florence citizens along with Councilman Brand and it has been a true pleasure to have done so."
Willis endorsed Brand for the county council seat.
If elected, Willis said he wants to continue to concentrate on constituent service, public safety, economic development, quality of life issues and infrastructure needs, including neighborhood storm water drainage improvements.
"The safety of our citizens and their quality of life is of high importance to me and I pledge to continue to work to improve city public safety efforts such as the police department’s community policing program and increased funding for the police department staffing as my first career was in law enforcement and state corrections management," Willis said. "I will also work with council to add additional staff, if and where needed, to the Public Works water department and the sanitation department to assist in meeting their daily demands... With the many changes occurring in city government now it is the most opportune time to rebuild and improve the city’s relationship with Florence County Council. I pledge that I will continue my efforts for the two councils to work closer together for the best interest of all."
Willis has served for eight years on the city council.
In 2008, he ran as a Republican for a seat on the council and lost. He won an at-large seat in 2010 as a Republican. In 2014, Willis was beaten in his reelection effort by Democrat George D. Jebaily. In 2016, Willis ran as a Democrat and was elected to another at-large seat. He lost in the 2020 Democratic primary to eventual seat winners Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes and Chaquez McCall.
Willis announced this summer that he would be rejoining the Florence County Republican Party.
He said on Wednesday that he was always ideologically more conservative but was approached by outgoing Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela to seek the 2016 at-large seat as a Democrat due to his service on the council and his 14 years on the planning commission.
