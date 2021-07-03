 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GoBankingRates says Florence is best city in South Carolina to live on $50,000 per year
0 Comments

GoBankingRates says Florence is best city in South Carolina to live on $50,000 per year

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence might be the best city in South Carolina to live on $50,000 per year. 

GoBankingRates, a website began in 2004 that desires to help people live "richer" in their lives, recently complied a list of the best places to live on $50,000 per year in each state. Florence was named the best such city in the Palmetto State. 

The website used two criteria to evaluate cities: size (each city needed to have a minimum of 5,000 households) and median income (between $45,000 and $50,000) as determined by the 2019 American Community Survey.

The Census Bureau's QuickFacts indicates Florence had 15,624 households as of July 1, 2019. No other municipality in the Pee Dee had more than 5,000 households, according to the QuickFacts information. 

GoBankingRates then used an itemized list of  groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, health care and miscellaneous expenditures and adjusted this list based on the cost of living as determined by Sperling's Best Places. The city with the lowest cost of living below $50,000 was declared the best. 

According to the website's data, Florence has a median income of $49,525 and a cost of living of $22,949, leaving over $27,051 after those expenditures. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Are some vaccines better than others?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Smoothie King soon to blend in on Pamplico Highway
Local News

Smoothie King soon to blend in on Pamplico Highway

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence will soon have its own Smoothie King again. A sign in the former Jimmy Johns location in a shopping center along the Pamplico Highway indicates that the location will soon become a Smoothie King franchise.

+3
Andrew and Eula Kampiziones donate to Florence County library system
Local News

Andrew and Eula Kampiziones donate to Florence County library system

FLORENCE, S.C. -- With a few words and gestures Florence residents Andrew and Eula Kampizioines continued their history of giving to the Florence County Library System with the donation of a check to the Friends of the Florence County Library and the placing of their names on a plaque in the Drs. Bruce and Lee Foundation Library's entrance.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert