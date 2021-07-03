GoBankingRates says Florence is best city in South Carolina to live on $50,000 per year

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence might be the best city in South Carolina to live on $50,000 per year.

GoBankingRates, a website began in 2004 that desires to help people live "richer" in their lives, recently complied a list of the best places to live on $50,000 per year in each state. Florence was named the best such city in the Palmetto State.

The website used two criteria to evaluate cities: size (each city needed to have a minimum of 5,000 households) and median income (between $45,000 and $50,000) as determined by the 2019 American Community Survey.

The Census Bureau's QuickFacts indicates Florence had 15,624 households as of July 1, 2019. No other municipality in the Pee Dee had more than 5,000 households, according to the QuickFacts information.

GoBankingRates then used an itemized list of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, health care and miscellaneous expenditures and adjusted this list based on the cost of living as determined by Sperling's Best Places. The city with the lowest cost of living below $50,000 was declared the best.

According to the website's data, Florence has a median income of $49,525 and a cost of living of $22,949, leaving over $27,051 after those expenditures.

