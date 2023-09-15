FLORENCE, S.C. — “We are always looking for ways we can reach out and make a difference. That is what we’re charged to do, we’re charged to reach out and love one another,” said Rona Ewart after St. Luke’s and Cross & Crown Lutheran churches Saturday completed their Gods Work, Out Hands outreach.

Ewart, chair of St. Luke’s service committee, was one of many Saturday who knocked out worship with an early service, grabbed their gear and headed out to make a difference in as many lives as possible.

“We did 11 different projects where we went out into the community and provided what we think is a needed service. We divided up into groups and went out and did two hours of work,” Ewart said.

Ewart said the volunteers get as much benefit from the mission as to the recipients of their love and support.

“We did, absolutely. We’re getting ready to gather together, have a light lunch, share our projects. I think we learn more about each other and how important we are to helping other people in our communities,” she said of Sunday’s works.

“We show up at a fire station with a basket full of goodies. They act like little kids, they’re so excited that we would step out of our comfort zone and go into their station and reach out to them,” Ewart said. “When somebody give you some money to put in the washing machine it’s very heart warming.”

While the actual work in the field lasted two hours, participants prepared for weeks ahead of the day as go time approached.

“We had ladies of the church make baked goods and we delivered it to first responders and they are always thrilled to know we remember them,” Ewart said. “We also have bags of laundry detergent and dryer sheets and coins we took to laundromats to let people knlow we care about them and wnat to give them assistance with their laundry chore.”

Many recipients of the love and support were human. Others had fur, claws, hooves and tails.

“Another project was going to the (Florence Area) Humane Society’s main animal shelter and spending time with the pets there, walking dogs, doing a little bit of grooming,” Ewart said. “We also went out to the Humane Society’s horse barn and worked on the troughs and grooming the horses.”

“We had people filling food bags and Help4Kids, members at OM Ships sorting books for their mission ship. We built a blessing box that will be installed later this afternoon that we’ll fill on a regular basis. We made hygiene kits to give out next week at the Parking Lot Mission breakfast. We wrote letters to veterans and active military and did Christmas cards for military members,” Ewart said. “We probably did a couple other projects I can’t think of right now.”

“It’s good to get off your sofa and get out there and do something. We really can make a difference,” Ewart said.

“It’s called God’s Work, Our Hands. It’s supported by the Lutheran Church nationwide. We’re always excited to think of new projects and new ways to show we’re engaged with our community and we’re able to help out.”

“We want to be able to find people who maybe are not feeling loved and make sure they know, as a church, we are thinking about them, praying for them and doing for them. It’s a lot of fun,” Ewart said.