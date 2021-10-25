Goff becomes FMU’s newest board of trustees Research Scholar

“I don’t know of any faculty who involves students more extensively in his or her work than Brandon,” Carter said. “And after all, that’s why we’re here. He’s the ideal choice as a Trustee Research Scholar.”

Goff joined the FMU faculty in 2011, bringing with him his talents as an award-winning composer, performer, producer and lecturer. Goff is known for fusing rock and roll with traditional ensembles.

During the pandemic, Goff recorded a video performance of his internationally acclaimed “Full on Rumble,” a concerto for electric guitar and orchestra, along with a virtually ensemble of music industry students and under the direction of Terry Roberts, the coordinator of music programs and the director of instrumental activities at FMU.

Goff’s most recent composition, “Fanfare for Today,” was debuted by the Florence Symphony Orchestra on Oct. 11.

Goff holds a Bachelors of Music and Master of Music degrees from Arkansas State University, and earned his Doctor of Music Arts from the University of Memphis. He has worked as a producer and session musician with numerous credits to his name. Goff tours with the band Willy Pete, whose focus is military support and entertainment abroad, and as a solo artist and lecturer throughout the United States and Europe.