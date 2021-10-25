Goff becomes FMU’s newest board of trustees Research Scholar

FLORENCE, S.C. – Brandon D. Goff is Francis Marion University's newest board of trustees Research Scholar.
Goff, an associate professor of music industry, was presented with the award Friday during a luncheon at Ervin Dining Hall on FMU’s campus. Accepting the honor before a gathering of members of the Francis Marion board of trustees, faculty, staff and other research scholars, Goff expressed his thanks to the trustees and the entire FMU community. Goff said the high level of support faculty receive from the university is part of what makes Francis Marion a special place.
“It’s that kind of climate, it’s that kind of culture that makes us so happy to be here,” Goff said. “And to continue to be here for years to come.”
The board of trustees’ Research Scholars program was formed in 2002 and is designed to recognize and promote high-level research and scholarship by university faculty. Appointments are awarded to senior faculty members who have compiled a significant record of research and publication, and who show promise of continued scholarly productivity.
The appointment is for three years, is renewable and includes a reduced teaching load with a salary supplement.
Francis Marion President Fred Carter, who presented Goff with the award, praised Goff’s ability to provide students with unique opportunities for hands-on learning experiences.
“I don’t know of any faculty who involves students more extensively in his or her work than Brandon,” Carter said. “And after all, that’s why we’re here. He’s the ideal choice as a Trustee Research Scholar.”
Goff joined the FMU faculty in 2011, bringing with him his talents as an award-winning composer, performer, producer and lecturer. Goff is known for fusing rock and roll with traditional ensembles.
During the pandemic, Goff recorded a video performance of his internationally acclaimed “Full on Rumble,” a concerto for electric guitar and orchestra, along with a virtually ensemble of music industry students and under the direction of Terry Roberts, the coordinator of music programs and the director of instrumental activities at FMU.
Goff’s most recent composition, “Fanfare for Today,” was debuted by the Florence Symphony Orchestra on Oct. 11.
Goff holds a Bachelors of Music and Master of Music degrees from Arkansas State University, and earned his Doctor of Music Arts from the University of Memphis. He has worked as a producer and session musician with numerous credits to his name. Goff tours with the band Willy Pete, whose focus is military support and entertainment abroad, and as a solo artist and lecturer throughout the United States and Europe.