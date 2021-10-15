 Skip to main content
Golden K Kiwanis Club makes one last donation to seven Florence One schools
Golden K Kiwanis Club makes one last donation to seven Florence One schools

Golden K Kiwanis Club donation

Members of the Golden K Kiwanis Club presented checks to seven Florence One elementary schools at Thursday evening's board meeting.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Golden K Kiwanis Club bell rang for the final time at the Florence One Schools board meeting Thursday evening. 

Club member Robbie Sisco presented $1,800 checks to Dewey Carter, Savannah Grove, Henry Timrod, Wallace Gregg, Briggs, Delmae Heights, and Greenwood elementary schools as the last act of the closing club. 

Carter, Savannah Grove, Timrod and Wallace Gregg received checks for their H.A. Barrow Terrific Kids program and Briggs, Delmae and Greenwood received checks for their Bobby Holland reading programs. 

Sisco told the board that the club presented $500 checks to each of the seven schools in December and that each school has received $2,300 in the past seven months from the club. 

He added that the club has partnered with the Eastern Carolina Community Foundation to manage the funds raised by the club. 

Sisco then asked for and received permission to ring the club's bell one last time. 

