'Golf course business:' Florence County to own former Wellman course, lease it to Johnsonville

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Florence County will own the ground under the golf course that the city of Johnsonville plans to revitalize.
The Florence County Council voted 7-2 Thursday morning to authorize the purchase of the former Wellman Country Club for $600,000 of the county's economic development capital fund balance.
As implied during the meeting Thursday, the county will likely lease the land to the city for the revitalization of the golf course. Johnsonville will, in turn, use the money allocated to it under the recently approved third penny sales tax to revitalize the course.
The two members to vote against the acquisition were Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. and Councilman Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II.
Brand originally made a motion to defer the purchase so he could learn more about the necessity of it.
His motion died due to lack of a second.
At the same time Brand spoke, Councilman Jason M. Springs made a motion to approve the purchase. Councilman Kent C. Caudle seconded Springs' motion, which was approved by the council.
Dorriety said he voted no because he had promised during several community meetings about the penny sales tax that the county would not own the course and he wanted to keep his word to those people he promised.
"My understanding was that the city council of Johnsonville wanted to purchase this with their funding [from the third penny] and I think that's great," Brand said. "That would mean the county would own the property and I just don't think that we need to be in that kind of business."
Later, Brand clarified to say he meant the golf course business.
"I wouldn't do it if it was Oakdale here in Florence," Brand said. "Golf courses don't work in some of these areas. That's just my thought. I'm ultra conservative, sir. And this is just not something I can vote for."
Caudle said he would never vote for the county to be in the golf course business but added that the county would be in the property leasing business not the golf course business.
Both Dorriety and Brand said that they hoped the course revitalization succeeded and that their votes were not meant to harm the city's efforts to revitalize the course.
Revitalization of the golf course was originally an agenda item of the county council.
The ordinance was introduced after professional golfer and course designer Tom Watson spoke to the county council in executive session at the May 2019 meeting.
Watson, a native of Kansas City, Missouri, played events on the PGA Tour from 1972 to 2014. He won 70 events on the tour, including the Masters in 1977 and 1981, the U.S. Open in 1982 and The Open Championship in 1975, 1977, 1980, 1982 and 1983. He is a member of the Champions Tour, where he has won six major championships including the Senior PGA Championship in 2001 and 2011, the Senior U.S. Open championship in 2003, 2005, and 2011 and the Tradition in 2003.
After the ordinance died due to inaction in May, the city of Johnsonville proposed to the county-created penny sales tax commission that the $3.9 million allocated to it if the tax was approved by voters -- which it was on Nov. 3 -- should go to the revitalization of the course.
The golf course has been unused since 2010 after operating from 1968.
The company that owned the course, Johnsonville Golf LLC, went bankrupt in 2010. That company purchased the property from Wellman Inc. in 2010 according to Florence County property tax records. After going bankrupt, Johnsonville Golf sold the golf course to Wellman Club at Persimmon Field LLC, a Virginia limited liability company, also in 2010.
An effort was made in 2013 by a group called Friends of the Wellman Club to negotiate with Wellman Club at Persimmon Field LLC to purchase the properties beginning in April 2013 in order to bring a youth golf program to southeastern Florence County. However, that effort ended in disappointment in early June 2013.
The course has been owned by Danny R. Altman Properties LLC of Johnsonville since September 2013. However, a for-sale sign is located near one of the two entrances to the club house.
