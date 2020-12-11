'Golf course business:' Florence County to own former Wellman course, lease it to Johnsonville

"My understanding was that the city council of Johnsonville wanted to purchase this with their funding [from the third penny] and I think that's great," Brand said. "That would mean the county would own the property and I just don't think that we need to be in that kind of business."

Later, Brand clarified to say he meant the golf course business.

"I wouldn't do it if it was Oakdale here in Florence," Brand said. "Golf courses don't work in some of these areas. That's just my thought. I'm ultra conservative, sir. And this is just not something I can vote for."

Caudle said he would never vote for the county to be in the golf course business but added that the county would be in the property leasing business not the golf course business.

Both Dorriety and Brand said that they hoped the course revitalization succeeded and that their votes were not meant to harm the city's efforts to revitalize the course.

Revitalization of the golf course was originally an agenda item of the county council.

The ordinance was introduced after professional golfer and course designer Tom Watson spoke to the county council in executive session at the May 2019 meeting.