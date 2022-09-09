Golfers hit links at Country Club of South Carolina for Hannah Skipper Foundation

FLORENCE, S.C. — "It makes my heart smile," said Tiffany Skipper, the mother of the late Hannah Skipper, Friday afternoon as 100 golfers hit the links at the Country Club of South Carolina in the Raldex Hospitality Hit 'em Straight for Hannah Skipper Golf Tournament.

"We are out here raising money for the (Florence Area) Humane Society, Help 4 Kids and the Miracle League (of Florence County) and keeping Hannah's memory alive," Skipper said.

Skipper said her late daughter worked with special needs children and loved animals.

"On her birthday each year we collect cans for the children in need and pack lunches for them to take home."

Hannah Skipper was a senior at West Florence High School who played shortstop for the varsity softball team.

Skipper was talented, athletic, spirited and compassionate.

She died on Sept. 8, 2018, in a car crash.

Lunch before the tournament was served at 11 a.m. and by noon the competitors, full of lunch, were honing their skills at either putting or reclining in golf carts — both necessary skills when it comes to charity golf tournaments.

The unseasonable weather — cool, breezy and overcast — was a welcome relief from the usual bright sun and 90-plus degree temperatures common this time of year.

Shortly after noon the golfers were given their marching orders and the carts rolled out in orderly lines to the holes the teams would start on.

As golfers made their way through the course some hit great drives down the center, some made long putts and others hit trees that seemed accustomed to the abuse. Everyone seemed to have fun.

"We're just looking forward to having a fun day with some beautiful weather and raising some money for the foundation," said Kirby Anderson with Raldex Hospitality.

Twelve hospitality holes were set up where companies gave out information on their business and handed out refreshments and other goodies.

When asked about meeting a fundraising goal, Anderson smiled. They made it and then some.

"It's neat to know that when Raldex puts on an event like this people want to be a part of it," Anderson said.