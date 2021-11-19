Goodbye Mr. Chairman: South Carolina celebrates the life of Hugh Leatherman

"Everyone in the district and most of the state had it. And he’d always answer because he believed in being available,' Carter said. "He believed in living a life of service every single day, including weekends and holidays."

He said the third pillar of Leatherman's life was the South Carolina Senate which he said Leatherman loved with every fiber of his being.

"He ran for governor once and considered it the biggest political mistake of his life,' Carter said. "No disrespect, Gov. McMaster, you know the strong admiration that he had for you. But after the ‘86 election, he understood clearly that everything he wanted and needed resided within the Senate. He cherished the institution, its traditions, procedures, and rules — especially that seniority rule."

Carter said that Leatherman would frequently smile and remind those around him that the sun will up again tomorrow morning.