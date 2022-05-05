Goodyear Blimp never stops providing thrills

FLORENCE, S.C. – As majestic as it is iconic, the Goodyear Blimp descended upon Florence Regional Airport.

The tire brand’s floating mega-commercial has served as our eyes in the sky for countless major sporting events.

Even, the Academy Awards.

With an overall length of 246.4 feet and maximum width of 64.79 (not to mention, an overall height of 57.57), this Goodyear Blimp, the “Wingfoot Two,” is our eyes in the sky on FS1 for NASCAR’s throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway. Not only is the Wingfoot Two promoting Goodyear’s tires, but also Sunday’s Cup race, the Goodyear 400, which has Martin Truex Jr. as its defending champion.

Each Goodyear Blimp has been christened, and Savannah James (wife of NBA star LeBron James) had the honors for this one in October 2016. While this blimp was built at Wingfoot Lake in Suffield, Ohio, and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Fla., the Wingfoot Two has recently visited events like Hilton Head Island’s RBC Heritage and New Orleans’ PGA Zurich Classic.

Even before it was christened, the Wingfoot Two (technically, a semirigid airship) became the first Goodyear Blimp in more than 50 years to serve as a jump platform for skydivers when the USAF Academy Wings of Blue skydive team made a historic leap above Bristol Motor Speedway in September 2016 (not for a race, but a college football game).

The outside of the blimp (envelope) is made from a newer, much lighter compound that is composed of polyurethane, polyester and a strong, protective film from DuPont, called "tedlar." Ballonet air bags inside the envelope maintain the perfect shape and assist with trim and weight distribution, while the air valve and blower allow the pilot to exhaust and add air when needed.

As for the gondola, which holds the passengers and pilots, the inside resembles what one would see on an airplane (it even has a restroom).

Along the outside of the gondola are the side-stick controls, which are located next to both left and right seats. These electrical controls are used to steer the blimp left and right, up and down, using the main three tail fin control surfaces.

Without its lifting gas, an empty blimp weighs almost 20,000 pounds. Once inflated with helium and after accounting for fuel, payload and ballast, it usually weighs in at 100-200 pounds.

Are the pilots having fun? One of them, Edwin Almanzar, would be the first to say yes.

“I have been flying blimps for about 15 years now,” he said. “When I found out I’d get to do this, I felt privileged. That was my thought because the Goodyear Blimp, specifically, has been around for so long. It’s a tradition that’s coming up on a hundred years.”

The first Goodyear Blimp used for advertising was named "Pilgrim” in 1925. It was also the first blimp to fly with safe helium rather than the flammable hydrogen. Its first flight with hydrogen was June 3 of that year, and the first with helium was later that year on July 17.

Of course, Almanzar had some other little-known facts about this Wingfoot II.

“We don’t fold it and put it in the trunk,” Almanzar said, laughing. “It is bigger than what one person might think. It’s not until you get up close that you realize how massive it really is.”

Before long – seemingly in the blink of an eye in the sky – this ride aboard the Wingfoot Two was over. Passengers stepped off the same way they did on – by using a mobile set of steps.

Then, off the blimp went again – a good-time ride that will never end for any of us.

