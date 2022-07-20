HARTSVILLE — The Gospel in the Park Series returns to Pride Park from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 14 The theme is Family Day and you can bring your family to enjoy an evening of great gospel music.

Devotional service will be rendered by Apostles Irene Fulmore and Christ the Deliverance Ministry from Timmonsville.

Live Entertainment will come from national recording Artist Ashford Sander from the gospel television show Sunday Best, Danielle Sunny Bryant, David Wright, The New York Fellowship Choir, The Awarding Winning David and Tiffany Spencer, a The Talented T. C. Smith and The Smith Brother’s from Timmonsville, and The Amazing Golden Tones.

Barbara Carraway, the creator of Gospel in the Park said the event is one of unity and everyone is welcome.

“Bring your lawn chairs and an open heart,” Carraway said. “This is a free outdoor community concert and everyone is welcome. In case of rain we will be inside the T. B. Thomas Gym located at 701 W. Washington St.”

For more information call Barbara Carraway at 843-409-5241.