GOTVAC campaign stops Saturday in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Free Medical Clinic of Darlington County Saturday played host to one of many targeted small-event COVID-19 vaccine clinics as organizations continue to work to get shots into arms that didn’t attend the earlier mass clinics.
“That’s been a little harder to schedule. We’re definitely making it work, it’s more important that you get the shot than anything,” said Ashton Lafevor, who was working at the clinic with Marelle Orias, a Florence pharmacist.
Saturday’s event was part of the NAACP’s GOTVAC campaign — an outreach to increase equitable access to COVID-19 vaccinations in rural and under served areas of South Carolina.
Saturday’s event was done in conjunction with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and offered both Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“It’s making people feel better because they have an option,” Lafevor said of the choice.
“It’s very important to get vaccinated, it’s saving lives,” said Orias. “You never know who carries the virus, who is asymptomatic. It’s not only protecting the family but also the who community.”
Orias has been sent on several such outings in the last couple of weeks.
“DHEC assigns pharmacies to go to communities. It was two weeks ago we went to Darlington (County) prison department. We go to churches to vaccinate,” she said. “This Monday we’ll be at Manna House to vaccinate homeless people and then we’ll be back to the prison department.”
At the clinics both workers said they were seeing patients who skipped the first round of vaccination for two main reasons — they couldn’t get to one or they were reluctant to get vaccinated.
“There are still some people who are reluctant on the vaccines but we hope they will open their minds. It’s not to harm you but to save lives,” Orias said.
Lafevor said it was important for people not to be swayed by misinformation circulating on social media.
“Don’t believe everything you read. A lot of things popping up on social media will cause you concern,” she said. “Definitely do your own research. Call people you know who have gotten the shot. Just because it says something online doesn’t mean that’s the whole story.”
Orias said while the fight against the virus has reached the point where vaccinating people a dozen or so at a time is beneficial there is one important thing to realize.
“Every person counts, so as long as we can vaccinate even one or five it’s going to be a success for us,” she said.