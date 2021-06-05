GOTVAC campaign stops Saturday in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Free Medical Clinic of Darlington County Saturday played host to one of many targeted small-event COVID-19 vaccine clinics as organizations continue to work to get shots into arms that didn’t attend the earlier mass clinics.

“That’s been a little harder to schedule. We’re definitely making it work, it’s more important that you get the shot than anything,” said Ashton Lafevor, who was working at the clinic with Marelle Orias, a Florence pharmacist.

Saturday’s event was part of the NAACP’s GOTVAC campaign — an outreach to increase equitable access to COVID-19 vaccinations in rural and under served areas of South Carolina.

Saturday’s event was done in conjunction with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and offered both Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“It’s making people feel better because they have an option,” Lafevor said of the choice.

“It’s very important to get vaccinated, it’s saving lives,” said Orias. “You never know who carries the virus, who is asymptomatic. It’s not only protecting the family but also the who community.”

Orias has been sent on several such outings in the last couple of weeks.