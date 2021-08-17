Gov. Henry McMaster is fine with NASCAR's indoor mask mandate for enclosed areas at Darlington Raceway

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster opposes mask mandates by South Carolina school districts. There’s even a state budget proviso that bans school districts from doing so without risking funding.
But McMaster said Tuesday that he has no problem with NASCAR’s decision to have a mask mandate for anyone in enclosed areas on the Southern 500 weekend at Darlington Raceway.
These enclosed areas include team haulers, but also indoor areas such as the media center, restrooms, infield care center, race control and hospitality suites.
“That’s up to them,” McMaster said after he was asked if he agreed with NASCAR’s decision. “That’s a private entity. They know the arena, they know the fans, they know the customers. It’s up to them.”
“But we ARE an outdoor sport,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp followed.
Darlington Raceway is welcoming 100% capacity for the Labor Day Weekend. And NASCAR has had its facemask rule in effect since the Watkins Glen weekend, earlier this month.
But promotion of the 72nd annual Cook Out Southern 500 was what took center stage, for the most part, at the Governor’s Mansion.
“We are just more than two weeks away from one of NASCAR’s crown jewel events,” Tharp said. “For the second straight year, this race will be the opening round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs (Sept. 5). A victory Sept. 5 at Darlington advances you to the next round.”
There will be three races, just as it was last spring, and even last fall, at Darlington. The Xfinity Series’ Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 is at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4 on NBCSN. Then, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, the Truck Series In It To Win It 200 will run and be televised on FS1. And that will be followed at 6 p.m. later that day by the Southern 500 (NBCSN).
Last year, after major sports were halted by the pandemic, Darlington was the site where NASCAR resumed in May with two Cup races and an Xfinity race, all in the same week.
“I want to thank the governor for his continued support for Darlington Raceway and NASCAR,” Tharp said. “If it was not for Governor McMaster, NASCAR and Darlington, we would have not been able to bring live sports back to this country in May 2020."
Kurt Busch, who won the 2004 Cup Series points championship, was also in attendance Tuesday. He came close to winning NASCAR’s 2003 spring race at Darlington but was edged by the Ricky Craven. Busch has not won at Darlington, but his younger brother, Kyle, won the Southern 500 in 2008.
Kurt talked about the intrigue with Darlington Raceway.
“Darlington is a crown-jewel event. It’s as big as Daytona, it’s as big as the Charlotte 600-mile race,” he said. “It gives you that old sense of pride of the South in how NASCAR originated. So, when we go there, it’s a challenge because the track was built honestly as the first superspeedway, even before cars were supposed to go fast. And the track is still the same. It’s as treacherous as ever.”