Gov. Henry McMaster is fine with NASCAR's indoor mask mandate for enclosed areas at Darlington Raceway

There will be three races, just as it was last spring, and even last fall, at Darlington. The Xfinity Series’ Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 is at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4 on NBCSN. Then, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, the Truck Series In It To Win It 200 will run and be televised on FS1. And that will be followed at 6 p.m. later that day by the Southern 500 (NBCSN).

Last year, after major sports were halted by the pandemic, Darlington was the site where NASCAR resumed in May with two Cup races and an Xfinity race, all in the same week.

“I want to thank the governor for his continued support for Darlington Raceway and NASCAR,” Tharp said. “If it was not for Governor McMaster, NASCAR and Darlington, we would have not been able to bring live sports back to this country in May 2020."

Kurt Busch, who won the 2004 Cup Series points championship, was also in attendance Tuesday. He came close to winning NASCAR’s 2003 spring race at Darlington but was edged by the Ricky Craven. Busch has not won at Darlington, but his younger brother, Kyle, won the Southern 500 in 2008.

Kurt talked about the intrigue with Darlington Raceway.

“Darlington is a crown-jewel event. It’s as big as Daytona, it’s as big as the Charlotte 600-mile race,” he said. “It gives you that old sense of pride of the South in how NASCAR originated. So, when we go there, it’s a challenge because the track was built honestly as the first superspeedway, even before cars were supposed to go fast. And the track is still the same. It’s as treacherous as ever.”

