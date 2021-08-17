 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gov. Henry McMaster is fine with NASCAR's indoor mask mandate for enclosed areas at Darlington Raceway
0 Comments
featured
Cook Out Southern 500

Gov. Henry McMaster is fine with NASCAR's indoor mask mandate for enclosed areas at Darlington Raceway

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
McMaster and Busch

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (left) looks on as 2004 NASCAR Cup champion Kurt Busch talks to the news media Tuesday from the Governor’s Mansion in Columbia.

 Scott Chancey

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster opposes mask mandates by South Carolina school districts. There’s even a state budget proviso that bans school districts from doing so without risking funding.

But McMaster said Tuesday that he has no problem with NASCAR’s decision to have a mask mandate for anyone in enclosed areas on the Southern 500 weekend at Darlington Raceway.

These enclosed areas include team haulers, but also indoor areas such as the media center, restrooms, infield care center, race control and hospitality suites.

“That’s up to them,” McMaster said after he was asked if he agreed with NASCAR’s decision. “That’s a private entity. They know the arena, they know the fans, they know the customers. It’s up to them.”

“But we ARE an outdoor sport,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp followed.

Darlington Raceway is welcoming 100% capacity for the Labor Day Weekend. And NASCAR has had its facemask rule in effect since the Watkins Glen weekend, earlier this month.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

But promotion of the 72nd annual Cook Out Southern 500 was what took center stage, for the most part, at the Governor’s Mansion.

“We are just more than two weeks away from one of NASCAR’s crown jewel events,” Tharp said. “For the second straight year, this race will be the opening round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs (Sept. 5). A victory Sept. 5 at Darlington advances you to the next round.”

There will be three races, just as it was last spring, and even last fall, at Darlington. The Xfinity Series’ Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 is at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4 on NBCSN. Then, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, the Truck Series In It To Win It 200 will run and be televised on FS1. And that will be followed at 6 p.m. later that day by the Southern 500 (NBCSN).

Last year, after major sports were halted by the pandemic, Darlington was the site where NASCAR resumed in May with two Cup races and an Xfinity race, all in the same week.

“I want to thank the governor for his continued support for Darlington Raceway and NASCAR,” Tharp said. “If it was not for Governor McMaster, NASCAR and Darlington, we would have not been able to bring live sports back to this country in May 2020."

Kurt Busch, who won the 2004 Cup Series points championship, was also in attendance Tuesday. He came close to winning NASCAR’s 2003 spring race at Darlington but was edged by the Ricky Craven. Busch has not won at Darlington, but his younger brother, Kyle, won the Southern 500 in 2008.

Kurt talked about the intrigue with Darlington Raceway.

“Darlington is a crown-jewel event. It’s as big as Daytona, it’s as big as the Charlotte 600-mile race,” he said. “It gives you that old sense of pride of the South in how NASCAR originated. So, when we go there, it’s a challenge because the track was built honestly as the first superspeedway, even before cars were supposed to go fast. And the track is still the same. It’s as treacherous as ever.”

MORE NASCAR PROTOCOL MEASURES ADDED AUG. 17

*Casual and planned contact points between essential team personnel/drivers and guests/fans will be greatly reduced.

*Guests will not be permitted to access team haulers or garage stalls, and grid access for guests have been suspended until further notice (NASCAR-licensed individuals only will be permitted on the grid).

*Drivers are prohibited from visiting suites. However, teams may host guests in controlled, outdoor and distanced meetings with drivers.

*Drivers' movements will be planned to eliminate casual driver/fan interactions.

*Driver intros and Victory Lane will be modified to significantly reduce driver exposure (including staggered timings, secure routes, masks in holding area, reduced numbers in Victory Lane).

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Taliban agree to allow civilian 'safe passage'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Hope Village progressing toward late September ribbon cutting
Local News

Hope Village progressing toward late September ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- When completed the House of Hope's Hope Village will have a community center, laundry center, privacy and security fence, gated access, playground, garden boxes, 24 hour security, landscaping, lots of tender-loving care and a mission -- to provide temporary, dignified transitional housing to those in need.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert