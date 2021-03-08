Gov. McMaster asks SC lawmakers to approve election integrity bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster wants the South Carolina General Assembly to secure the state's elections.

McMaster, a Republican serving as governor since 2017, penned a letter to each of the 170 members of the state's legislative body urging them to approve a bill sponsored by House Speaker Jay Lucas that would give the State Election Commission the authority to standardize election practices in all 46 of South Carolina’s counties and add four General Assembly appointed members to the commission.

“The right to vote is the single most important right afforded by the United States Constitution," McMaster wrote in the letter. "As governor, I am committed to ensuring that all eligible South Carolinians can freely exercise that right with confidence in the fairness and integrity of the electoral process. This critical legislation will enhance accountability at the State Election Commission and safeguard the voting process against the threat of fraud, which – if left unchecked – could do permanent damage to our republican form of government.”

He added that millions of Americans hold legitimate concerns about the integrity of 2020 election.