Government offices to be closed Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. – Government employees will have an extra day off this weekend.

The city and county announced this week that their offices would be closed on Monday, July 5, to allow for the observance of Independence Day. Also closed will be federal offices including the post office and state government offices.

Independence Day is celebrated on July 4. It marks the adoption and signing of the Declaration of Independence by the Second Continental Congress in 1776. The Second Continental Congress approved a resolution declaring the 13 colonies independent of the United Kingdom two days earlier.

The city also said that Monday and Tuesday garbage routes will be picked up on Tuesday and that there would be no yard waste collection on that day.

The United States Postal Service said only priority mail express – delivered every day of the year – will run on Monday. Regular service will resume on Tuesday.

