Government offices to close for Christmas

FLORENCE, S.C. – The local, state and federal government offices will be closed at the end of this week to allow their employees to celebrate the Christmas holiday.
Federal offices will be closed Friday.
The postal service plans to deliver mail as normal on Friday but could pick up mail earlier than usual. It will be closed on Saturday.
State offices will close on Friday and remain closed Monday and Tuesday.
Florence County and the city of Florence offices will be closed on Thursday, Friday and Monday.
The city’s sanitation routes are expected to continue on a normal schedule except that no yard waste will be collected.
