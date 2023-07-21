FLORENCE, S.C. — After nearly four years on the Florence County Council’s agenda, council members unanimously voted down an economic development agreement between the county and a company known as Project Star.

The agreement was first put forward in 2019 but continued to be delayed. A related industrial and commercial park, a partnership between Florence and Darlington counties, was also unanimously voted down at the meeting on Thursday because an agreement between the two counties could not be reached.

“We’re disposing of this item. We weren’t able to work out what we wanted to, so we just need to move on,” said Chairman Willard Dorriety, Jr.

In 2021, County Council members approved a resolution requested by Governor Henry McMaster that agreed to keep the border between Darlington and Florence County the same despite an ongoing effort to make corrections to it.

The changing border would have caused issues for the company, according to past Morning News reporting.

Expanding Industrial Park

Florence County is expanding Florence Industrial Park West with the purchase of nearly 50 acres for $720,000.

Florence County Council members voted unanimously to approve the purchase at Thursday’s meeting. The money will come from the county’s Economic Development Capital Project Fund, but the state will reimburse the county for $300,000 of the purchase, according to County Administrator Kevin Yokim.

“We are trying to extend our taxpayers’ dollars as much as we can,” said Chairman Willard Dorriety, Jr.

The industrial park is across I-95 from the Honda factory near Timmonsville.

The Economic Development Capital Project Fund was created from a $22 million bond that Florence County Council issued several years ago.

Project Mimosa

An economic agreement between Florence County and a company known as Project Mimosa is moving forward after Florence County Council members unanimously approved the second reading of the agreement on Thursday.

The company is expected to bring an investment of around $21 million to the county and create 29 jobs. It will be located within the commercial and industrial park that Florence and Williamsburg counties jointly own.

Florence County Council members passed a resolution in May that guarantees the manufacturing company will get 35% of its property tax bill back from the county for ten years.

The money given back to the company from its tax bill can only be used for “infrastructure serving a project or the county” or “improved and unimproved real estate and personal property used in the operation of a commercial enterprise or manufacturing facility,” according to the resolution.

If the company fails to meet certain goals, the company will be required to pay back a percentage of the county’s incentive.

The identity of the company known as “Project Mimosa” has not yet been announced. Before the agreement goes into effect, the ordinance must pass a third reading.

Incentive Amendments

The economic development incentive agreements between two companies may soon be amended after both passed a reading on Thursday.

An amendment to Honda and Florence County’s incentive agreement passed second reading. According to the meeting’s agenda, the company was entitled to get 35% of its property tax bill back from the county from 2016 to 2023, but recently the county found that it never paid Honda the incentives it agreed to.

“After consultation with county leadership, we decided to approach the company proactively to address the issue openly and honestly and proposed that in lieu of an immediate refund, the company agree to a future credit to provide them with the benefit they would have otherwise obtained,” the agenda item says.

The company agreed to receive $135,790 per year for five years, to be applied to the 2022-2026 tax bills, instead of an immediate refund of $678,951 or potentially more.

The amendment still needs to pass a third reading before going into effect.

The amendment to the incentive agreement between Florence County and McCall Farms passed its first reading “by title only,” meaning no additional information was given except for the title of the ordinance.

According to the title, the county is considering adding in additional incentives for McCall Farms if the company goes through with a proposed expansion.