Governments face financial, other challenges as reopening continues

FLORENCE, S.C. — Sooner or later, the country will return to some degree of normalcy when the COVID-19 pandemic ends but it’s unknown what effects the pandemic will have on governments.
Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin recently said that the city had lost $2 million in revenue in the current fiscal year. She said the city would be fine because of shrewd financial planning.
Also, the easiness of telecommuting may lead to businesses wanting less office space, which would, in turn, lower the rents and prices of commercial buildings, which would lower the revenues that the city could receive.
This would affect Florence County as well.
The city and the county will have to weigh the risk of continued economic uncertainty with the needs of the city and county as they begin this year’s budgeting process.
The state government also faced a budgeting challenge in 2020. The state did not set a budget in 2020, relying on a continuing resolution to keep the government operating until June 30. The General Assembly wanted to make sure to have a rainy-day fund available.
In 2021, the state will have to weigh the possibility of more economic uncertainty with the needs that the state has including education, infrastructure and economic development.
Gov. Henry McMaster recently implied that it is possible that more economic development could occur because of how the state handled the pandemic.
The pandemic also likely was a factor in Joe Biden’s election as president. What Biden will do in office is unknown but his election will change governmental policies, which could have a lasting effect.
Another effect on the national government — and generations of Americans yet to be born — is the debt added to the trillions of dollars the government already owes to combat the effects of the shutdowns implemented to slow the spread of the virus.
A part of that debt was issued to provide stimulus checks of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 to some Americans. The money added to the economy could increase inflation.
Also nationally, an argument can be made that the pandemic has increased the degree of politicization of science.
Some scientists, usually cited by those wishing to keep everyone safe and avoid opening too fast, provide data supporting slowing down the reopening process. Other scientists, usually supported by those wanting to see the economy open before commerce totally dies, have data that supports the opposite conclusion.
It is not known if this will continue to occur or how it will effect the field.