Governments face financial, other challenges as reopening continues

Gov. Henry McMaster recently implied that it is possible that more economic development could occur because of how the state handled the pandemic.

The pandemic also likely was a factor in Joe Biden’s election as president. What Biden will do in office is unknown but his election will change governmental policies, which could have a lasting effect.

Another effect on the national government — and generations of Americans yet to be born — is the debt added to the trillions of dollars the government already owes to combat the effects of the shutdowns implemented to slow the spread of the virus.

A part of that debt was issued to provide stimulus checks of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 to some Americans. The money added to the economy could increase inflation.

Also nationally, an argument can be made that the pandemic has increased the degree of politicization of science.

Some scientists, usually cited by those wishing to keep everyone safe and avoid opening too fast, provide data supporting slowing down the reopening process. Other scientists, usually supported by those wanting to see the economy open before commerce totally dies, have data that supports the opposite conclusion.

It is not known if this will continue to occur or how it will effect the field.

