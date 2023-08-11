COLUMBIA, S.C. – Following the death of Dillion County Sheriff Douglas Pernell, Governor Henry McMaster Friday issued Executive Order 2023-26 to appoint Dillon County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy James Hamilton to serve as sheriff until a special election is held to elect a sheriff and a successor is elected and qualifies.

Governor McMaster also issued Executive Order 2023-25 to order flags atop the State Capitol be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset Sunday in honor of Pernell and in recognition of his extraordinary legacy and lifetime of service to the State of South Carolina.