Governor’s School for Science + Mathematics names Dorsel as president

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science + Mathematics (GSSM) Tuesday announced that on June 24 Daniel Dorsel was appointed the school’s president
“I am honored to serve as GSSM’s president,” said Dorsel. “As a graduate of the school, I know firsthand how attending GSSM can change your life. While our tradition of excellence and our close-knit community remain the same, GSSM has also grown significantly from when I was a student here. We now serve over 500 high-school students each year through our residential and virtual engineering programs, and over 1000 middle- to high-school students each summer through our residential and day camps in Hartsville and across the state. Our teacher-development programs impact teachers throughout the year, and our elementary program brings GSSM-quality STEM curriculum to a number of schools throughout the state. We are also starting a new online STEM Foundations program that allows students to remain at home and complete high school with GSSM courses."
Dorsel began his journey with GSSM as a member of the school’s first graduating class in 1990. He graduated from the University of South Carolina with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering, and later received a M.S. in Environmental Engineering from Virginia Tech and a M.A. in Educational Administration from Notre Dame.
He entered the education field in 2000 as a classroom teacher, athletic director and coach. He went on to serve as a Director of Advancement, a high school principal, and ultimately returned to GSSM in 2012 to be the Senior Vice President for Residential.
Dorsel began serving as the interim president in January. After an extensive search, The Board of Trustees unanimously agreed with the recommendation of the Presidential Search Committee that Dorsel be GSSM’s next president.
“I'm thrilled that a Govie, from the inaugural class of Govies, will be leading our school,” said Robert Brown, GSSM Board Chair. “I met Danny when he came back to give an address as we dedicated our first expansion. During that speech, he indicated that one day he would love to return to the school to serve the alma mater which had such a positive impact on him as a student. I know that this firsthand experience will translate into a positive impact for our students, our school and our state.”
Dorsel lives in Hartsville, and will continue to serve on the Board of Directors for the National Consortium for Specialized STEM Schools (NCSSS).