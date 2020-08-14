Governor speaks at Johnsonville Middle School about state-supplied PPE

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Gov. Henry McMaster on Friday morning completed a three-day tour of some of the state's schools where he touted money approved by state legislators and allocated by him to purchase personal protective equipment for students, teachers, staff and administrators.
"If we can educate these young people there is no limit to what we can accomplish," McMaster told a gathering of politicians, educators and journalists in the media center of Johnsonville Middle School.
An educated workforce, he continued, is key to recruiting business and industry to locate in South Carolina and keeping the state's economy humming along.
"That means, ladies and gentlemen, we need to get the children back in the classrooms," the governor said.
Toward that end, McMaster said he has made it possible for Florence County's five school districts to purchase personal protective equipment — enough for the school year.
"The General Assembly allocated $150 million from the state's contingency fund to create the COVID-19 response reserve account. They authorized me to use these funds to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public," McMaster said.
"Five Florence school districts will receive over $659,000 for personal protective supplies for such things as cloth masks and shields as well as gloves, sanitizers and disinfectant solutions," McMaster said.
"If it's not (enough to get you through the year) you let us know and you'll have some more. We're not going to run out of PPE for the teachers, administrators and students," McMaster said.
A collection of PPE was on hand in the media center for those in attendance to view.
The governor said it was important to get the students back in schools for their mental health and welfare.
When the state shut down schools at the start of the pandemic it became obvious just how many students relied on school lunches for their main sources of nutrition, he said.
School systems across the state have submitted reopening plans that include in-person instruction, online instruction and a mix of the two.
Because of that mix not every student will be attending in person which will free up space in classrooms and make social distancing that much easier, he said.
"I think we'll continue to have deaths in South Carolina and the rest of the country," McMaster said when asked whether he was worried his decision on reopening schools would lead to additional deaths. "But we know we must bring the economy back. Shutting down the economy will bring more permanent damage than even a war."
"The virus is going to be with us, it's something we have to address. We have to keep the economy going and we can do that if we're smart," McMaster said.
The governor spoke of the state's COVID-19 infection rate dropping with the implementation of mask ordinances which, he said, are better implemented at the county and city level than the state or federal level.
"I'm confident South Carolina is going to do well," McMaster said. "Unfortunately people will continue to get sick and continue to pass away. The average age of those who are leaving us because of this virus is somewhere between 73-78. It's not the young people getting sick."
Fifteen percent of the state's COVID-19 cases are in those under 20, 4% under 10, according to DHEC records. Fewer than 1% of those under 20 die from the virus, according to those records.
"If we have all those facts and we have the resources we have to use — face masks, shields, gloves and all those, I'm confident we can get through this as well or better than any other place in the country," McMaster said.
Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News' newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.
