Governor speaks at Johnsonville Middle School about state-supplied PPE

"If it's not (enough to get you through the year) you let us know and you'll have some more. We're not going to run out of PPE for the teachers, administrators and students," McMaster said.

A collection of PPE was on hand in the media center for those in attendance to view.

The governor said it was important to get the students back in schools for their mental health and welfare.

When the state shut down schools at the start of the pandemic it became obvious just how many students relied on school lunches for their main sources of nutrition, he said.

School systems across the state have submitted reopening plans that include in-person instruction, online instruction and a mix of the two.

Because of that mix not every student will be attending in person which will free up space in classrooms and make social distancing that much easier, he said.

"I think we'll continue to have deaths in South Carolina and the rest of the country," McMaster said when asked whether he was worried his decision on reopening schools would lead to additional deaths. "But we know we must bring the economy back. Shutting down the economy will bring more permanent damage than even a war."