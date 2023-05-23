HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) Foundation has announced the creation of the Waraich Endowment to Honor Dr. Carolyne Williams -- a scholarship fund to help GSSM students and recognize Williams for her lifetime achievements as an educator, leader and longtime member of the GSSM Board of Trustees.

The endowment was made possible by a generous gift from Dr. Afsar Waraich.

The endowment will provide financial support to qualifying GSSM students for expenses like meal plans, interim courses and travel.

“Carolyne dedicated her life to the education of South Carolina students,” GSSM President Danny Dorsel said. “We were blessed by her dedication and talent when she served for nineteen years on our Board of Trustees and as Board Chair. Carolyne was instrumental in the school’s growth in enrollment and statewide STEM programs, enabling GSSM to serve more students across our state.”

“GSSM and the GSSM Foundation are very grateful to Dr. Waraich and other parents, alumni and friends who generously give back to the Governor’s School by establishing an endowed gift that will live on and help future generations of GSSM students transform their lives.” GSSM Foundation Executive Director Beth Dinndorf said.

Waraich is the father of GSSM graduates, Haakim (2019) and Hannah (2020). Waraich said he hopes that others will be inspired by Williams’ love and commitment to education and will contribute to grow this endowed fund and the number of students it helps each year.

“Carolyne was a selfless person who gave her best to the Barnwell School system, GSSM and every life she touched,” Waraich said. “Her dedication and passion has helped countless students to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. She was an outstanding person and a true friend.”

Williams served on the GSSM Board of Trustees from September 2000 - July 2020 and served as chair from July 2019 – July 2020. She was born in Wetumpka, Ala. and later moved to South Carolina and graduated from Ninety Six High School. She earned a bachelor’s in elementary education from Winthrop College and a master’s in counseling from the University of South Carolina. She became an educational specialist in administration with a concentration in finance.

Williams served Barnwell School District 45 for 33 years in variety of roles, including as a teacher from 1975-1977, principal from 1977-1990, assistant superintendent from 1990-2003 and superintendent from 2003-2008. In addition, she served on numerous boards and committees throughout the community and state.