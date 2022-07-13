 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Water treatment plant named for former mayor

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence City Councilors recognized former Mayor Frank Willis by naming the city’s surface water treatment plant in his honor at Monday’s City Council meeting at the City Center.

Willis died June 10 at the age of 80. He was the city’s third longest serving mayor – 1995-2008. During his tenure, Willis pushed the city to become a regional provider of water and sewer and advocated for downtown development, economic growth, drug abuse prevention and many other projects and issues.

Florence Mayor Pro-Tem George Jebaily sponsored the resolution to name the city’s surface water treatment plant at 2598 Florence Harllee Boulevard to the Frank E. Willis Pee Dee River Regional Water Plant.

Jebaily read Resolution 2022-20, which recognized Willis’ influence on the city of Florence and renamed the water plant, into the record. The resolution said Willis had a vision and passion to address unmet needs in the community.

It also reviewed his accomplishments as a businessman, chairman of the Florence County Economic Development Authority and as mayor.

The resolution was presented to Willis’ wife, Marguerite Willis, who thanked the City Council for the honor.

“Frank Willis was a patient man. He was a man who had a long-haul game. He knew where he was going and he knew how to get there,” she said. “What he knew in his heart and in his actions is he couldn’t get there by himself.”

She recognized several people in the City Council chambers who helped Willis reach his goals – former City Councilor Steven Powers, the Rev. Terry Alexander, who also served in the South Carolina House of Representatives and Dr. Stephen Imbeau, the author of Willis’ autobiography – “Mayor Frank.”

“The most important, I think, attribute of my husband was his commitment to what was right,” she said. “He never wavered on that as far I can tell.”

Willis said her husband would have never asked for something to be named after him in this city.

“There is no statue of him. There is no alleyway named after him,” she said. “There’s nothing, and I was determined to, and people know this, that something in this town, in this community be named after him after all he had done in such a really quiet and determined way for this community. How much of himself he had given to the people of this place.”

Willis said her husband knew the importance of infrastructure and naming the Pee Dee River Water Treatment Plant in his honor was fitting. The facility is essential to the growth of Florence and the Pee Dee region.

IN OTHER BUSINESS

In other business at Monday’s meeting, the Florence City Council:

  • Received a $20,000 Duke Energy Emergency Preparedness and Storm Resilience Grant, which was presented by Duke Energy District Manager Mindy Taylor
  • Unanimously approved on first reading annexation of slightly more than 3 acres at 1300 E. Palmetto Street and zoning it OSR – open space and recreation. The city of Florence acquired the blighted property –formerly the Palmetto Inn in April through a partnership with between the city, Florence County, McLeod Health and Drs. Bruce and Lee Foundation. The property is in the process of demolition and will be added to the open space associated with Levy Park
  • Unanimously approved a resolution honoring all Florence One School District high school students who graduated high school with an associate’s degree from Florence-Darlington Technical College
  • Unanimously reappointed Daniel Paola and Steven Doulaveris to Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee
  • Unanimously reappointed Jesse Adams to the Agriculture Commission
  • Unanimously reappointed Drew Chaplin, Charles Howard, Betty Gregg and appointed Jerry Keith Jr. to the City of Florence Planning Commission
  • Reappointed Larry Chewning and Larry Adams to the Board of Zoning Appeals
  • Reappointed Elishann Redden to the Housing Authority
  • Appointed Michael Henderson and Darrell Mitchell to the Parks and Beautification Commission
  • Appointed Robby Hill to the Pee Dee Regional Airport Authority
  • Reappointed Tim Cunningham to the Aesthetics Advisory Committee
  • Reappointed the Rev. Leo Woodberry and Lyles Cooper and appointed Hunter Morgan to the Resilience and Sustainability Advisory Committee
  • Learned the Darlington Street Water Treatment Plant could be offline for 17 weeks to receive parts and repair a broken deep-water pump at the plant. It will be the second week in November before all the materials are available to get the plant back in service, Utilities Director Michael Hemingway said.
  • After an executive session, the Florence City Council unanimously approved the annexation and zoning to Commercial General  at 2640 W. Palmetto St. on first reading. The Housing Authority of Florence owns the undeveloped property.
