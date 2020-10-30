Graduation rate of Florence One Schools students continues to rise

FLORENCE, S.C. – The graduation rate of students from the Florence One Schools district continues to rise, and students who are heading off to college might graduate from college faster.
Data released by the South Carolina Department of Education in its annual school and district report cards shows that Florence One Schools reached an 86.7% graduation rate in 2020.
This is the third consecutive year the district had a higher graduation rate than the state average of 82.1%.
In 2019, the district had a graduation rate of 83.7% compared to the state average of 81.1%. In 2018, the district had a graduation rate of 82.1% compared to a state average of 81%.
Data also shows that the number of students in Florence One taking dual enrollment courses grew from 341 to 722.
Dual enrollment courses are courses that a high school student takes at a local college. These classes allow students to enter college with credits, providing the ability to graduate faster. The district offers several dual-enrollment courses in combination with Francis Marion University and Florence-Darlington Technical College.
There also was a jump in the number of dual-enrollment students in 11th and 12th grade who completed six hours of dual-credit work with a grade of C or higher. In the previous school year, only 50.4% of students were able to reach that. In the 2019-2020 school year, 83% of students completed their coursework successfully with a C or higher.
The data also shows growth in the number of Advanced Placement exams taken by district students to 404 during the previous school year.
Support Local Journalism
Advanced Placement courses are courses offered by the College Board that offer students the opportunity to take collegiate-level courses and pass an exam in order to receive college credit. As with dual enrollment courses, passing an exam affords a student the ability to enter college with more credits and potentially have the ability to graduate faster.
Also, the average salary for teachers increased roughly $2,000 to $51,214. The number of teachers also increased from 1,137 last school year to 1,155.
The percentage of teachers returning from the previous school year was 85 percent, with the percentage of teacher vacancies for more than nine weeks dropping from 4.3 percent to 2.5 percent.
Florence One Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley said that attracting great teachers is a priority for the district, and pay is often a deciding factor when teachers are weighing their options.
“Quality of life issues are really important when we start talking about keeping good teachers in our classrooms,” O’Malley said. “We want to do everything we can to get them to make Florence 1 their home and then support them while they're here.”
Board Chairman Board S. Porter Stewart II said he saw the numbers provided in the report card as a good indicator of where the district's priorities are in a year disrupted by COVID-19.
"This information or press release has not been shared with the board," board member Alexis Pipkins said via email. "I would like for the board to receive a formal presentation prior to a press release from the Superintendent’s Office. In fact, I question the motivation and timing of the release when he has not discussed any component. [It's] interesting that none of the student demographic data has been extracted. I certainly wonder what information the district receives less of today."
In 2019-2020, 60.8% of students learning English in Florence One met their progress toward proficiency target, far outpacing the state average of just 44.4%.
The state and local per-pupil expenditure is also up, going from $6,552 to $8,130.
South Carolina received a waiver in March from the U.S. Department of Education due to COVID-19 related closures. That waiver covered spring statewide assessments, accountability ratings and certain reporting requirements in the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA). Therefore, some reporting figures normally included are not part of the 2019-2020 district report cards.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.