 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Graduation rate of Florence One Schools students continues to rise
0 comments
featured

Graduation rate of Florence One Schools students continues to rise

{{featured_button_text}}
BLDG Florence One Schools

Florence One Schools

 MORNING NEWS STAFF PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. – The graduation rate of students from the Florence One Schools district continues to rise, and students who are heading off to college might graduate from college faster.

Data released by the South Carolina Department of Education in its annual school and district report cards shows that Florence One Schools reached an 86.7% graduation rate in 2020.

This is the third consecutive year the district had a higher graduation rate than the state average of 82.1%.

In 2019, the district had a graduation rate of 83.7% compared to the state average of 81.1%. In 2018, the district had a graduation rate of 82.1% compared to a state average of 81%.

Data also shows that the number of students in Florence One taking dual enrollment courses grew from 341 to 722.

Dual enrollment courses are courses that a high school student takes at a local college. These classes allow students to enter college with credits, providing the ability to graduate faster. The district offers several dual-enrollment courses in combination with Francis Marion University and Florence-Darlington Technical College.

There also was a jump in the number of dual-enrollment students in 11th and 12th grade who completed six hours of dual-credit work with a grade of C or higher. In the previous school year, only 50.4% of students were able to reach that. In the 2019-2020 school year, 83% of students completed their coursework successfully with a C or higher.

The data also shows growth in the number of Advanced Placement exams taken by district students to 404 during the previous school year.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Advanced Placement courses are courses offered by the College Board that offer students the opportunity to take collegiate-level courses and pass an exam in order to receive college credit. As with dual enrollment courses, passing an exam affords a student the ability to enter college with more credits and potentially have the ability to graduate faster.

Also, the average salary for teachers increased roughly $2,000 to $51,214. The number of teachers also increased from 1,137 last school year to 1,155.

The percentage of teachers returning from the previous school year was 85 percent, with the percentage of teacher vacancies for more than nine weeks dropping from 4.3 percent to 2.5 percent.

Florence One Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley said that attracting great teachers is a priority for the district, and pay is often a deciding factor when teachers are weighing their options.

“Quality of life issues are really important when we start talking about keeping good teachers in our classrooms,” O’Malley said. “We want to do everything we can to get them to make Florence 1 their home and then support them while they're here.”

Board Chairman Board S. Porter Stewart II said he saw the numbers provided in the report card as a good indicator of where the district's priorities are in a year disrupted by COVID-19.

"This information or press release has not been shared with the board," board member Alexis Pipkins said via email. "I would like for the board to receive a formal presentation prior to a press release from the Superintendent’s Office. In fact, I question the motivation and timing of the release when he has not discussed any component. [It's] interesting that none of the student demographic data has been extracted. I certainly wonder what information the district receives less of today."

In 2019-2020, 60.8% of students learning English in Florence One met their progress toward proficiency target, far outpacing the state average of just 44.4%.

The state and local per-pupil expenditure is also up, going from $6,552 to $8,130.

South Carolina received a waiver in March from the U.S. Department of Education due to COVID-19 related closures. That waiver covered spring statewide assessments, accountability ratings and certain reporting requirements in the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA). Therefore, some reporting figures normally included are not part of the 2019-2020 district report cards.

Florence One 2020-2021 Dual Enrollment Courses (Francis Marion University)

Introduction to Art

Human Biology

Introduction to Business

Legal and Social Environment of Business 

Microcomputers and Software Apps I

Introduction to Microeconomics

Foundations of Education

Foundations of Curriculum and Instruction

Analysis and Argument

Rhetoric, Genre, and Research

Engineering Graphics

United States History Since 1877

European History Since the French Revolution

College Algebra

Probability and Statistics

Introduction to Music

US Government

Introductory Psychology

Elementary Spanish I and II

Florence One 2020-2021 Dual Enrollment Courses (Florence-Darlington Tech)

Accounting Principles I and II

American History 1877 to Present

College Algebra and Trigonometry

History and Application

Medical Terminology

Probability and Statistics

Biological Science I and II

Finite College Math

Elementary Calculus

Anatomy and Physiology I and II

Analytical Geometry and Calculus I, II, and III

Microbiology

College Chemistry I and II

Differential Equations

Music Appreciation

Intro to Web Page Publishing

Intro to Philosophy

Microcomputer Applications

Ethics

Economic Concepts

Contemporary Moral Issues

Macroeconomics 

Microeconomics

Physics I and II

English Composition I and II

University Physics I, II, and III

American Literature I and II

American Government

State and Local Government

English Literature I and II

General Psychology

World Literature I and II

Human Growth and Development

Human Sexuality

Fiction

Abnormal Psychology

Drama

Poetry

Intro to Sociology

Marriage and the Family

Women in Literature

Social Problems

Juvenile Delinquency 

African American Literature

Advanced Technical Communication

Sociology of the Family

Intro to Geography

Thanatology

World Geography 

Elementary Spanish I and II

West Civilization Post 1689

Public Speaking

American History to 1877

Intro to Theater

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Christmas in Marion: D.J. Rowell stars in holiday movie

MARION, S.C. — A former Marion basketball star is the male lead in Christmas movie set to debut on Sunday. 

D.J. Rowell plays Wesley who invites Elle, a career-focused investment banker who loses her parents in a car accident, to spend Christmas with his family in South Carolina in Christmas in Carolina. 

+4
Florence to remove Black Lives Matter mural
Local News

Florence to remove Black Lives Matter mural

FLORENCE, S.C. — Suzanne La Rochelle said she cried Wednesday when she learned of plan to removal the Black Lives Matter mural in front of the Pearl Moore Basketball Center. Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela confirmed Thursday afternoon that the city would would be removing the mural. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert