Grady Jones joins Coker University as interim vice president of institutional advancement

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Grady B. Jones has been appointed interim vice president of institutional advancement at Coker University.

Jones will be responsible for restructuring, reorganizing, and centralizing the university’s philanthropic efforts, with an emphasis on incorporating best practices, using all resources available, and laying the foundation for a sustainable culture of philanthropy. In the near future, Coker will undergo a search for its vice president of institutional advancement position.

“Coker University is fortunate to have someone with Mr. Jones’s experience and successful track record,” said Coker University President Natalie Harder. “We are looking to our Office of Institutional Advancement to lead supportive campaigns and initiatives for our students, and to engage our alumni and supporters, and we think Mr. Jones is the right person to help us organize our efforts and set us up for success.”