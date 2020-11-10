Grady Weaver writes book about father-in-law's military career

HARTSVILLE, S.C. − Lt. Col. (Ret.) Henry Grady Weaver III never met his father-in-law, but through research for a book about the World War II veteran, he has learned a lot about him.
“I really know him now,” Weaver said.
Weaver said his wife, Fran, and her sister, Cyndie Geries, had “bits and pieces” of information about their dad but never a complete timeline of his short life. U.S. Marine Frank Trimual Wall died of a rare stomach cancer at Camp LeJeune at the age of 32 years, but not before a military career that saw action in the South Pacific that earned him two Purple Hearts and allowed him to play baseball.
Weaver said Fran was 4 years old and Cyndie was 8 years old when their father died.
After his death, the girls moved to Darlington in 1957. Both continue to live in Hartsville.
Weaver said some years ago his wife co-authored a cookbook with her friend Harriet Lemke. Along with recipes, the women told family stories. One was about Fran’s father. Weaver said she was so engrossed in learning about her father that they started researching family history and military records and visiting bases where he served. They began organizing the information, and that led to Weaver’s self-published book, “Fire Creeping in Short Grass.”
In July 2014, Weaver retired from Sonoco Products Company and decided the time was right to write the book about his father-in-law's military career. It wasn’t something Weaver worked on constantly, so it took a few years. Weaver said with COVID-19 and being home all the time, it was the perfect opportunity to finish the book.
Weaver takes the reader on a journey from the green hills and mountains of western North Carolina to the rigors of Parris Island and combat at Guadalcanal-Cape Gloucester-Peleliu and finally a career in the Marine Corps that would “complete this Marine’s Life’s Mission.”
“I once read ‘the way someone lives forever is someone carries them in their heart,’” Fran said. “That is exactly what my Grady has provided as he has dedicated years to researching and weaving together my father’s remarkable life. Grady and my father share ‘standing for God, Country and Family.’”
Fran said, “My strong, brave, devoted mother frequently said how blessed she was. She is the only person Grady had shared any of his writing with. As she and my dad are now together once again, she has reached her ultimate blessing.
“I am lost trying to find and equate words to express my deep-profound appreciation of Grady’s amazing, insightful gift of a book celebrating the life of my daddy. Grady has given me and my family the gift of ‘GOOD GRIEF.’ We are so blessed.”
Weaver said Wall was born in South Carolina in Union County, just three months before Calvin Coolidge became president of the United States in 1924. The family moved to Columbus, North Carolina, and a brother, Calvin, was born. When Wall was 8 years old, his mother, Jessie, died. His father, Trim Wall, couldn’t care for two young boys and work, so the boys were sent to live with different relatives in the same town of Tryon, North Carolina.
When he was 17 years old, Wall decided he wanted to enlist in the United States Marine Corps, Weaver said. To join at that age required parental/guardian consent. Weaver said Wall asked the aunt and uncle he was living with to sign the “early entry consent form.” Finally his aunt agreed, and the paperwork was signed on Dec. 5, 1941. Just days later, Congress lowered the enlistment age to 17, he said.
Weaver said, “The bombing of Pearl Harbor was a pivotal moment in U.S. and world history. The attack thrust the U.S. into World War II and set in motion a series of events that would transform the country into a global superpower and guardian of international order.”
Wall would be a volunteer that joined “the Few and the Proud,” Weaver said. He said Wall was by all accounts “just an ordinary young man doing extraordinary jobs when facing fears, terrors, triumphs and joys, as he too cast in motion a series of milestones along his own path in the Marine Corps.”
Wall’s military journey as recalled in Weaver’s biographical book began at Parris Island, where he was sent for training. He left Parris Island on Feb. 10, 1942, headed to the Marine Barracks in New River, North Carolina (later known as Camp Lejeune). He was assigned to B Company First Battalion-First Marine Regiment of the First Marine Division (B-1-1-1). He was a (mortarman) mortar crewman and was given an additional duty as flamethrower, Weaver said.
By March, 1942, Wall was promoted to PFC (private first class). In April of that year, he boarded the USS Henry Lee in Norfolk, Virginia, for exercises in and around the Chesapeake Bay area, referred to as Solomons Island, Maryland, Weaver said.
Wall left there and headed to California, where he boarded the USS Barnett, headed for New Zealand, Weaver said. He soon learned that his ship would be sailing for the Fiji Islands to conduct maneuvers. Later he would go to Australia, then to New Guinea and other places.
On Christmas Day, 1943, Wall boarded the LST #7 for New Britain, arriving on Cape Gloucester on Dec. 26.
By his 20th birthday, Wall was promoted to corporal. He was at Pavuvu Island, Russell Islands, British Solomon Islands, Weaver writes.
Weaver said Wall’s most courageous fighting would be ahead of him some 2,100 miles away. He would be severely wounded.
On Sept. 20, 1944, Wall was one of 812 combat casualties aboard the USS Tryon set for Manus Island. Wall was notified in November, due to being wounded in action, that he would be awarded his second Purple Heart with Gold Star. Two days later, he was on the USS General William Mitchell headed to California.
Weaver said Wall served in three major conflicts. He was sent back to Parris Island, where he played on the Parris Island (PI) baseball team. Wall was being assigned to a Post Headquarters Company, Staging Unit at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island. He ended up having malaria, recovered and was given the chance to join Marine Corps Baseball.
Weaver said that when Wall learned that Okinawa was finally captured, “marking the end of ground fighting in the Pacific, the very next day Frank is boarding a C-47 flying to Quantico, Virginia, where the ‘Islanders’ were to play ball against a team that will shellac the PI team in two games.”
By July, Wall and his PI ball club were ending their season with some 36 victories against 14 losses. Wall played third base and pitcher during that season. His team went on to win the East Coast Championship in 1949. Weaver said his father-in-law was a great baseball player.
Weaver said Wall continued his military career, and in January 1951, he was “a transferred member of the 8th Ordnance Support Company, Service Command, Fleet Marine Force, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina."
Time would reveal that Wall was gravely ill. Weaver writes, “Immediately upon the final prognosis/diagnosis at the Jacksonville, Florida, Naval Hospital, Frank is transferred to Casualty Company, Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Base, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He died on Feb. 27, 1957, and his final resting place is The National Cemetery in Florence.”
Weaver, originally from Darlington, holds a bachelor of arts degree from Shorter University in Rome, Georgia, and a master of science from Troy University in Troy, Alabama. He and Fran have a daughter, Lezlie, and two grandchildren, Rhett and Gil Cagle.
The 256-page book, titled “Fire Creeping in Short Grass,” includes about 60 photos. The e-book rendition is out on Amazon, Barnes & Noble − along with about 12 other retailers. The hardcover book will be out on Nov. 27.
