Grady Weaver writes book about father-in-law's military career

In July 2014, Weaver retired from Sonoco Products Company and decided the time was right to write the book about his father-in-law's military career. It wasn’t something Weaver worked on constantly, so it took a few years. Weaver said with COVID-19 and being home all the time, it was the perfect opportunity to finish the book.

Weaver takes the reader on a journey from the green hills and mountains of western North Carolina to the rigors of Parris Island and combat at Guadalcanal-Cape Gloucester-Peleliu and finally a career in the Marine Corps that would “complete this Marine’s Life’s Mission.”

“I once read ‘the way someone lives forever is someone carries them in their heart,’” Fran said. “That is exactly what my Grady has provided as he has dedicated years to researching and weaving together my father’s remarkable life. Grady and my father share ‘standing for God, Country and Family.’”

Fran said, “My strong, brave, devoted mother frequently said how blessed she was. She is the only person Grady had shared any of his writing with. As she and my dad are now together once again, she has reached her ultimate blessing.