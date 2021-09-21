Graham Allen says he stands by female reproductive organ comment

Allen also implied that his approach to campaigning by visiting the whole district has irked some members of the Horry County Republican Party who "think they own the district because they have 51% of the vote."

"We visit the whole district all the way up to Chesterfield," Allen said. "And those people from Chesterfield hate the people in Horry County and the people in Horry hate the people in Chesterfield."

Allen said his response to a candidate who says that he and his family have been in the area for generations and knows exactly what the district needs is, "You need to run."

"They have no idea what District 7 needs." Allen said. "Chesterfield might as well be a different planet than Horry County."

He added that he thought not being originally from the district allowed him the ability to work without preconceived notions about what the district needed and what areas should get attention from their representative.

Allen said that candidates who think they know what the district needs are the exact same as the people who are in Washington, D.C., now and that change is needed. He also said abrasive candidates were needed in Washington.