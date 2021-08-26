Graham Allen: Tom Rice betrayed the people of District 7

FLORENCE, S.C. – One of the candidates running for the Republican nomination in South Carolina’s Seventh Congressional District says Congressman Tom Rice betrayed the wishes of the district's people when he voted to impeach Donald Trump on Jan. 13.
Army veteran and BlazeTV host Graham Allen recently spoke with the Morning News regarding his campaign for the Republican nomination.
Allen is one of 12 Republicans who have filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission indicating a run for the seat currently held by Congressman Tom Rice. Rice is one of the 12 who have filed paperwork.
Question: What made you decide to run?
Answer: Tom Rice betrayed the people of District 7. [Saying] Tom Rice impeached the president, that is a cheap way, an easy political way of going after somebody. What Tom Rice actually did was he forgot his place and since then he has continued to forget his place. He voted for the Jan. 6 Pelosi witch hunt commission, he voted against House Republicans' attempts to unmask themselves in the chambers of Congress. And now, Tom Rice is even doubling down on his vote to impeach Donald Trump, saying that his job is to defend the Constitution, not to protect one man. Actually, no, his job is to be the conduit to the people he represents. In District 7, Trump won by 20 points in 2016 and 2020. To this day, it's an R+12 district.
[Trump won the district by just under 19 points in 2016 and just under 18 points in 2020.]
Every single person I've talked to all the way from Chesterfield County all the way to Horry County, not a single person yet has told me that they wanted to impeach the president. Not a single person yet has told me that they wanted to shut down. Not a single person yet has told me that they want to be masked or they want their children to be masked.
Tom Rice is the very example of the political elite, the upper class, that believe that they know what's best for the citizens as opposed to the citizens and their constituents knowing what's best for them. Therefore, Tom Rice needs to be retired from his position and we need to put somebody in place that listens to the people: a real American that represents real Americans.
Question: The Seventh Congressional District is essentially divided into two parts: the Pee Dee and the Grand Strand. These two parts are very different. How does your message speak to someone in the Pee Dee?
Answer: My message is really simple. It shouldn't be that complicated. It's simply this: your voice has not been heard, your voice has been betrayed and you haven't been represented in D.C. After all, that is the point of a representative to be the voice or the conduit of the people.
District 7 is a large district. The people in Chesterfield could not care less about people in Horry County. The people in Horry County could not care less about the people in Chesterfield. I, unlike most candidates, have spent time in all these areas and we have enjoyed getting to know people in all of the district.
I, unlike other people will not say that I know exactly what District 7 needs because anybody that says that is exactly the wrong type of District 7 candidate because they already have preconceived notions about what they think is is best for the people that they are supposed to be representing.
I am coming in to be molded under core principle values: we the people have the power. We tell the government what to do, the government doesn't tell us what to do. That is the message that is resounding with people all across District 7.
Our message is being received because it is the real American people's message: that we want big government out of our state, we want our rights left alone, we want our freedoms left alone and we want our voices heard in D.C.
Question: A newspaper article about your campaign indicates that you currently live in Anderson County and do not live in the Seventh Congressional District. Is that accurate?
False. We have residences in both places. We have a current residence in Horry County as of the current moment but it is true that we have businesses here in the Third District [Anderson County is one of the counties in South Carolina's Third Congressional District] that we plan on bringing into the Seventh District to create jobs, tourisms and attractions to the area.