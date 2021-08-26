Graham Allen: Tom Rice betrayed the people of District 7

[Trump won the district by just under 19 points in 2016 and just under 18 points in 2020.]

Every single person I've talked to all the way from Chesterfield County all the way to Horry County, not a single person yet has told me that they wanted to impeach the president. Not a single person yet has told me that they wanted to shut down. Not a single person yet has told me that they want to be masked or they want their children to be masked.

Tom Rice is the very example of the political elite, the upper class, that believe that they know what's best for the citizens as opposed to the citizens and their constituents knowing what's best for them. Therefore, Tom Rice needs to be retired from his position and we need to put somebody in place that listens to the people: a real American that represents real Americans.

Question: The Seventh Congressional District is essentially divided into two parts: the Pee Dee and the Grand Strand. These two parts are very different. How does your message speak to someone in the Pee Dee?

Answer: My message is really simple. It shouldn't be that complicated. It's simply this: your voice has not been heard, your voice has been betrayed and you haven't been represented in D.C. After all, that is the point of a representative to be the voice or the conduit of the people.