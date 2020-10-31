Graham, Harrison clash on criminal justice, health care

COLUMBIA — On the Friday night before Election Day, Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison met in South Carolina's capital city of Columbia for their second and final debate, clashing over issues related to criminal justice reform, health care and political sniping in a Senate matchup that has shattered fundraising records and commanded national attention.
On criminal justice reform, Harrison called for more mental health counseling needed for crisis situations and chided Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, for not advancing Sen. Tim Scott’s “Justice Act” reform bill – legislation he said he applauded but, that he said, “doesn’t go far enough.”
“If you’re serious about it, don’t just talk about it – act on it,” Harrison said of Graham's purported inaction.
Graham responded that he is “deadly serious” about ensuring officers’ safety, saying that Scott’s bill hadn’t advanced because Democratic Senate leadership “wouldn’t let it happen.”
Harrison, an associate Democratic National Committee chairman and former lobbyist, is Graham's most stalwart general election opponent to date. A fundraising powerhouse, the Democrat has amassed a war chest of more than $100 million, skyrocketing past previous Senate fundraising records and blanketing the state with advertising and mailers.
Graham has acknowledged the toughness of the race, which some polls have shown as neck-and-neck, although the Republican has raked in cash of his own. Raising about $67 million, Graham's third-quarter haul of $28 million represented a quarterly record for any GOP Senate candidate.
There was an undercurrent throughout the race over the battle to confirm Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, a contentious process Graham oversaw as Senate Judiciary Committee chairman. The process kept him in the national spotlight for weeks during televised hearings and media appearances to discuss the process.
Harrison has also highlighted Graham’s previous opposition to election-year high court nominations. Arguing that “elections have consequences,” Graham has said that he felt certain Democrats would do the same if given the chance.
On Friday, Graham reminded voters of his bipartisan approach to “qualified” judicial appointments, noting he had previously voted to confirm two of President Barack Obama's high court picks
“If everybody behaved like Sen. Graham, we wouldn’t have the mess that we have today,” Graham said, of the partisan squabbling over Barrett's nomination.
“Wasn’t Merrick Garland qualified?” retorted Harrison, referencing Obama's 2016 appointment held up by Senate Republicans who argued the president elected that November should fill the spot.
As he has when asked by reporters for weeks, Harrison also refused to outright answer if he would have supported Barrett's nomination had he been in the Senate during her confirmation, ignoring repeated attempts by Graham to get an answer.
The candidates also sparred over health care, including legislation of which Graham has been a part that would repeal the structure of the Affordable Care Act, replacing it with an annual block grant given to states.
“I would replace Obamacare with something better for South Carolina,” Graham said, advocating for expanded broadband to beef up telemedicine, and saying that, like other Democrats' plans, “When it comes to Mr. Harrison, there's no limit on spending.”
Noting that he grew up receiving Medicaid assistance, Harrison argued that lack of expansion of the program has led to rural hospital closures in South Carolina, adding, “No wonder our maternal mortality rates are so high.”
As he did when they debated earlier this month, Harrison brought a plexiglass divider, shielding his podium from Graham. Saying in the first debate he needed to guard his podium because of Graham’s recent exposure to other GOP senators who had recently tested positive for the virus, Harrison’s campaign didn’t immediately comment Friday when asked why he’d revived the partition, as it goes beyond federal guidelines of social distancing.
