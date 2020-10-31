Graham, Harrison clash on criminal justice, health care

As he has when asked by reporters for weeks, Harrison also refused to outright answer if he would have supported Barrett's nomination had he been in the Senate during her confirmation, ignoring repeated attempts by Graham to get an answer.

The candidates also sparred over health care, including legislation of which Graham has been a part that would repeal the structure of the Affordable Care Act, replacing it with an annual block grant given to states.

“I would replace Obamacare with something better for South Carolina,” Graham said, advocating for expanded broadband to beef up telemedicine, and saying that, like other Democrats' plans, “When it comes to Mr. Harrison, there's no limit on spending.”

Noting that he grew up receiving Medicaid assistance, Harrison argued that lack of expansion of the program has led to rural hospital closures in South Carolina, adding, “No wonder our maternal mortality rates are so high.”

As he did when they debated earlier this month, Harrison brought a plexiglass divider, shielding his podium from Graham. Saying in the first debate he needed to guard his podium because of Graham’s recent exposure to other GOP senators who had recently tested positive for the virus, Harrison’s campaign didn’t immediately comment Friday when asked why he’d revived the partition, as it goes beyond federal guidelines of social distancing.