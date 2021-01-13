Graham: Impeachment efforts could lead to further violence

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If the Democratic-led House approves the impeachment resolution, a second impeachment trial would happen in the Senate. Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell said last week that the earliest a Senate trial could happen was Jan. 19, the day before president-elect Joe Biden is set to take office. If the impeachment trial were to happen, it would require two-thirds of the Senate to vote in favor of impeachment. The Senate is currently split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans. Once in office, vice president-elect Kamala Harris will hold the tie-breaking vote.

“Supporting the impeachment of President Trump under these circumstances will do great damage to the institutions of government and could invite further violence at a time the President is calling for calm," Graham said in the statement. "If there was a time for America’s political leaders to bend a knee and ask for God’s counsel and guidance, it is now. The most important thing for leaders to do in times of crisis is to make things better, not worse."

He added that the process for the House effort was an affront to the concept of due process and would further divide the country. He added that Trump has committed to an orderly transfer of power and has encouraged calm and rejected violence.