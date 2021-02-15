Graham picks a side in growing rift between Haley and Trump for future of GOP

“No, Nikki’s wrong about President Trump,” Graham said. “He’s mad at some folks, and I understand that.”

Both Haley and Trump are potential 2024 presidential candidates who could be facing off for the Republican nomination.

But Graham was more focused on the midterm elections in 2022, when Republicans are hopeful of taking the majority in the House and Senate. Graham said he’s turning to Trump to help those efforts, and plans to visit the former president in Florida this week. He expects they also will play golf.

“Mr. President, this MAGA movement needs to continue. We need to unite the party, Trump-plus is the way back in 2022,” Graham said. “He’s ready to hit the trail, and I’m ready to work with him.”

Haley told Politico Trump’s influence is diminishing.

“I think he’s (Trump) going to find himself further and further isolated,” Haley said. “I think his business is suffering at this point. I think he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have. I think he’s lost his social media, which meant the world to him. I mean, I think he’s lost the things that really could have kept him moving.”

During Sunday’s appearance on Fox News, Graham took the opposite view.