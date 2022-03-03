Graham, Rice working to create more financial pain for Russia

“Putin has destroyed the Rule of Law in Russia, jailing his opponents and killing those who dissent,” Graham continued. “The ICC is a venue to bring bad actors to justice in those areas where the Rule of Law is absent as they did in the Balkan War during the 1990s. Finally, one reason history repeats itself is that we fail to learn from the mistakes of the past.

“I can only imagine what would have changed if in the 1930s the world had spoken forcefully to condemn Hitler for his atrocities within Germany and surrounding areas. We have a chance to chart a new path with this resolution.”

Rice, the Republican representing most of the Pee Dee and Grand Strand regions, introduced a resolution removing Russia from most favored nation status, which he says will complete the isolation of Russia from the world’s economy.

Most favored nation status is an international law term referring to one country allowing another to have lower tariffs or higher import quotas than other nations. The World Trade Organization requires its members to offer this benefit to all other members. The United States has been a member since Jan. 1, 1995. Russia has been a member of the organization since Aug. 22, 2012.