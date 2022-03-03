Graham, Rice working to create more financial pain for Russia

FLORENCE, S.C. — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Congressman Tom Rice are looking to make additional consequences for Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.
Graham, South Carolina’s senior U.S. senator, introduced a resolution Wednesday strongly condemning any war crimes being committed by Russia in Ukraine and encouraging and supporting the investigation of war crimes by committed by Russia.
“Dictators like Putin care only about themselves and their cronies,” Graham said in a media advisory. “This resolution supports Ukraine’s war crimes complaint to the International Criminal Court and is a chance to change behavior to stop Putin’s madness. The resolution supports the investigation of Putin as a war criminal and urges the ICC and ICJ to expand their investigation to include Russian military commanders carrying out the war crimes.”
Around 40 nations referred allegations of war crimes to the International Criminal Court. The court has since announced an immediate investigation into the allegations. However, Russia is not a signatory to the treaty that created the court so it’s not known what effect the court could have on the country or its invasion.
Graham encouraged the Senate to support the complaint because he believes if it receives U.S. support other nations will join in.
“Putin has destroyed the Rule of Law in Russia, jailing his opponents and killing those who dissent,” Graham continued. “The ICC is a venue to bring bad actors to justice in those areas where the Rule of Law is absent as they did in the Balkan War during the 1990s. Finally, one reason history repeats itself is that we fail to learn from the mistakes of the past.
“I can only imagine what would have changed if in the 1930s the world had spoken forcefully to condemn Hitler for his atrocities within Germany and surrounding areas. We have a chance to chart a new path with this resolution.”
Rice, the Republican representing most of the Pee Dee and Grand Strand regions, introduced a resolution removing Russia from most favored nation status, which he says will complete the isolation of Russia from the world’s economy.
Most favored nation status is an international law term referring to one country allowing another to have lower tariffs or higher import quotas than other nations. The World Trade Organization requires its members to offer this benefit to all other members. The United States has been a member since Jan. 1, 1995. Russia has been a member of the organization since Aug. 22, 2012.
“The Russian invasion of Ukraine is shocking and inexcusable,” Rice said in a media advisory. “The response of the United States has been weak. On one hand, Biden is too weak to call it an invasion and to use all the tools at his disposal. On the other, Trump calls the ruthless maniac, Putin, ‘brilliant’ and cheers him on. We can do better.”
In a Feb. 24 interview with Clay Travis and Buck Sexton, Trump used sarcasm when he discussed the Russian invasion. Several media outlets have reported from the transcript without listening to the audio of the interview.
Rice added he has requested and the Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal is scheduling a meeting to discuss options to inflict further pain of Russia.