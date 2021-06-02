Grand Funk Railroad will rock the Pecan festival

Grand Funk laid the groundwork for such bands as Foreigner, Journey, Van Halen and Bon Jovi with its signature hard-driving sound, soulful vocals, muscular instrumentation and forceful pop melodies. Mega-hits “We’re an American Band,” “I’m your Captain/Closer to Home,” “Locomotion” and “Some Kind of Wonderful” still receive frequent airplay on classic rock radio. “We’re an American Band” was used in movie soundtracks and in TV and radio advertising.

During its career, Grand Funk has had 19 charted singles, eight top 40 hits and two No. 1 singles (“We’re an American Band” and “Locomotion,” both selling more than one million each). The group has accumulated 13 gold and 10 platinum records with record sales in excess of 25 million copies sold worldwide.

“After careful and thoughtful planning and a rebrand of the festival, we are super excited to welcome Pecan fans back to Downtown Florence for ‘An American Band’ experience that only Grand Funk can deliver,” said George Jebaily, the festival chairman. “Bringing Grand Funk to Downtown Florence, South Carolina is the perfect way to welcome fans back after a year of uncertainty and hardship. We can’t wait to ‘Go Nuts!’ on Nov. 6!”