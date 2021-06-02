Grand Funk Railroad will rock the Pecan festival

FLORENCE, S.C. – An American band is coming to our town to help party it down.
That is, Grand Funk Railroad is coming Nov. 6 to Florence to headline the 17th annual S.C. Pecan Music & Food Festival.
Known as “The American Band,” Grand Funk will appear from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the main stage in downtown Florence as part of its Some Kind of Wonderful Tour 2021.
Originating from Flint, Michigan, in 1969, this top-selling American rock group of the 1970s is marking a 52-year milestone with its tour.
The high-energy five-piece group will stop in Florence as part of the 40-show tour all over the United States.
Grand Funk Railroad includes founding members Don Brewer (vocals, drums and writer and singer of the multimillion selling hit, “We’re an American Band”) and bassist Mel Schacher, “the God of Thunder.”
Joining Brewer and Schacher are true “All Stars.” Singer Max Carl is a rock veteran from 38 Special. Carl wrote and sang 38’s biggest hit, “Second Chance,” and was co-founder of California’s legendary Mack and the Heart Attack.
Lead guitarist Bruce Kulick is best known for his 12 years with KISS and also has credits with Michael Bolton, Meatloaf and Billy Squier.
Keyboardist Tim Cashion has a master’s degree in music from the University of Miami. Affectionally known as “Dr. Tim,” his credits include stints with Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band and English soul man, Robert Palmer.
Grand Funk laid the groundwork for such bands as Foreigner, Journey, Van Halen and Bon Jovi with its signature hard-driving sound, soulful vocals, muscular instrumentation and forceful pop melodies. Mega-hits “We’re an American Band,” “I’m your Captain/Closer to Home,” “Locomotion” and “Some Kind of Wonderful” still receive frequent airplay on classic rock radio. “We’re an American Band” was used in movie soundtracks and in TV and radio advertising.
During its career, Grand Funk has had 19 charted singles, eight top 40 hits and two No. 1 singles (“We’re an American Band” and “Locomotion,” both selling more than one million each). The group has accumulated 13 gold and 10 platinum records with record sales in excess of 25 million copies sold worldwide.
“After careful and thoughtful planning and a rebrand of the festival, we are super excited to welcome Pecan fans back to Downtown Florence for ‘An American Band’ experience that only Grand Funk can deliver,” said George Jebaily, the festival chairman. “Bringing Grand Funk to Downtown Florence, South Carolina is the perfect way to welcome fans back after a year of uncertainty and hardship. We can’t wait to ‘Go Nuts!’ on Nov. 6!”
In addition to musical acts across eight stages – the full line-up will be announced late this summer – the S.C. Pecan Music & Food Festival-goers will enjoy plenty of food and drink vendors, the annual Run and Bike Like a Nut events, a classic car show, art demonstrations and chalk art contest, a free Kids Fun Zone, amusement rides, a Pecan Pub, a pecan-themed culinary contest and more.
Visitors also can look forward to a user-friendly web app experience on festival day to assist in finding all of the exciting things to do and see.
Admission to the S.C. Pecan Music & Food Festival is free. Visitors can plan their trip at scpecanfestival.com.
The S.C. Pecan Music & Food Festival is a program of Florence Downtown Development Corp., a 501©(3) organization whose mission is to revitalize and restore civic pride in Downtown Florence through implementation of projects and initiatives guided by a downtown master plan strategy.
The S.C. Pecan Music & Food Festival is presented by Pepsi of Florence.