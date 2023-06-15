FLORENCE, S.C. – The Gravity Check comedy duo will come to the Florence County Library for Summer Reading 2023.

Special summer programming will be held on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the library’s Joseph Stukes Meeting Room.

Gravity Check specializes in high-level technical juggling, Chinese Yo-Yos, and many other circus skills. The duo will perform on June 28.

The theme for this year’s summer reading program is “All Together Now!” It encourages children and teens to discover the world and other cultures through reading.

The Summer Reading Program, which is open to youth from babies to young adults, features weekly programs, storytimes, a summer reading club, and more. Summer Reading 2023 is funded by Allstate Insurance: Andy Jeffords, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Friends of Florence County Library, Jebaily Law Firm, King Love Hupfer & Nance LLC, Koppers, Nan Ya Plastics, Palmetto First Federal Credit Union, Palmetto Smiles, Ruiz Foods, the South Carolina State Library & Institute of Museum and Library Services, and Toledo Carolina, Inc.

Through their efforts, special programming designed to educate, entertain, and inspire children will be held, in keeping with the library’s mission to promote literacy in Florence County.

Seating will be limited for the Wednesday shows. Parents should call the library to reserve their seats one week before the event. Registration must be made by the Tuesday before the event. Admission is free for both shows.