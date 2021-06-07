Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and SCORE appeal to Florence Rotarians for small business mentors

"Being an accounting and finance guy [Reichenbach has an accounting degree from Bowling Green State University and an MBA from the University of Michigan], I said to Charisse, I don't know what this means but it's not good," he told the Rotarians.

Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce President Mike Miller said during his introduction of Reichenbach that he had worked for two Fortune 500 companies prior to buying the car dealership.

"We had done well in corporate America," Reichenbach said. "We were tremendously blessed and God's grace and providence was on us but we took literally every penny [we had] and compiled it together and borrowed money. [We were] leveraged to the hilt to buy this dealership."

He fast-forwarded his speech to the final quarter of his first year in business.

Reichenbach said it "felt very lonely" at times. He added that there were times when he didn't know how he was going to make payroll or how many people he was going to have to let go despite knowing the person's family.

"We fired a quarter of our staff that first year because we were hemorrhaging," Reichenbach continued. He said at the time no one knew that the Great Recession would only last for a couple of years.