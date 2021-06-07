Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and SCORE appeal to Florence Rotarians for small business mentors

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and the Grand Strand chapter of SCORE are seeking mentors to help local small-business owners weather the COVID-19 storm.
Mike Reichenbach, chairman of the board of the chamber, and Rich Spivey spoke about the need for mentors to develop a Pee Dee small business mentoring program at the Monday afternoon meeting of the Florence Rotary Club.
Spivey, a retired Honda employee, and Reichenbach were among the first two Pee Dee mentors to complete the training required to become a SCORE mentor.
Reichenbach described why mentors can be helpful to fledgling business owners by using his first year in business as an example.
"Charisse [his wife and business partner] and I, we bought what was Horne Ford Mercury in 2008," Reichenbach said. "Exactly one week after we purchased the dealership, I'm opening up the newspaper and the headlines here announced that Lehman Brothers was filing for bankruptcy."
Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 15, 2008. It remains the largest company to do so. Basically, the company had invested so much in the housing market that it was vulnerable to the sub-prime mortgage crisis. The company's bankruptcy signaled that crises would not be limited to the real estate market and began what's now known as the Great Recession.
"Being an accounting and finance guy [Reichenbach has an accounting degree from Bowling Green State University and an MBA from the University of Michigan], I said to Charisse, I don't know what this means but it's not good," he told the Rotarians.
Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce President Mike Miller said during his introduction of Reichenbach that he had worked for two Fortune 500 companies prior to buying the car dealership.
"We had done well in corporate America," Reichenbach said. "We were tremendously blessed and God's grace and providence was on us but we took literally every penny [we had] and compiled it together and borrowed money. [We were] leveraged to the hilt to buy this dealership."
He fast-forwarded his speech to the final quarter of his first year in business.
Reichenbach said it "felt very lonely" at times. He added that there were times when he didn't know how he was going to make payroll or how many people he was going to have to let go despite knowing the person's family.
"We fired a quarter of our staff that first year because we were hemorrhaging," Reichenbach continued. He said at the time no one knew that the Great Recession would only last for a couple of years.
After Lehman Brothers collapsed, the money markets tightened, making it hard to get a loan.
"At the time, you are like why is this so broken? Our customers can't get loans. I can't get a revolving line of credit to make payroll," Reichenbach continued. "It would have been so nice to have a mentor. Someone outside of my wife and I."
He said that they would be up at 2 a.m. worrying about continuing the dealership amid the financial crisis.
Reichenbach said that when he became chairman of the board of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce in early 2020, he knew that there would be businesses struggling to make ends meet during the economic turmoil caused by government ordered closures and limits to businesses implemented to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
After the Morning News and a couple of television stations did stories on mentoring initiative, the Grand Strand chapter of SCORE reached out to the chamber.
Spivey said the program required two interviews, two hours of online training including maintaining an arm's length from the business and serving as a co-mentor for three businesses.
Robby Hill, owner of HillSouth, is currently in the co-mentoring stage.
Spivey most of his clients want to start businesses and are referred to the program by the Small Business Administration when people apply for a small business loan to start a business.
He said his first client was a woman who had taken over a family business in Marlboro County but had none of the existing documentation to keep the business running. Spivey said he referred her to an attorney and an accountant.
Spivey and Reichenbach said they were working with two brothers looking to form a self-storage business in the Florence area and needed help forming the business so they referred the brothers to lawyers and accountants to form a limited liability company.
Spivey added that he was working with a college student with business ideas about getting one or two businesses started when she graduates.
Reichenbach ended the presentation by appealing to the Rotarians and anyone else with expertise in managing people or businesses to contact the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce about becoming a mentor.
He added that the businesses in the Pee Dee face a completely different environment than the businesses on the Grand Strand do and that the mentoring program can be flexible and work around people's schedules.
For more information about serving as a mentor, visit flochamber.com/business-development/pee-dee-score-mentorship.