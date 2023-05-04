FLORENCE, S.C. — Around 30 teams of golfers participated in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce's Spring Golf Classic at the Traces Golf Club on Thursday.

The event is one of two golf tournaments held annually by the chamber as a way of fundraising, according to chamber President Mike Miller. He said these two events are some of the only ways the chamber gets funding for its programs like Junior Leadership Florence County.

“Everybody has a good time. It’s a great place to network, have some fun and kind of overdo it when it comes to the food and the beverage,” Miller said.

Around Traces Golf Club, businesses set up tents to host giveaways, hand out gifts and feed golfers.

Before the tournament began at noon, golfers were treated to a meal by Pee Dee Catering, but other food like chicken wings could be found at the tents.

Four names were picked from a bucket, and those that were picked had the chance to win $25,000 if they got a hole in one. At time of reporting, none had won the money.

The event was sponsored by Raldex Hospitality, a company that owns hotels in Florence.