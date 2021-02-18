Green energy startup to try to trap methane at McCall Farms lagoon

EFFINGHAM, S.C. — The smell around the McCall Farms production plant in Effingham may soon be dissipating.
The Florence County Council on Thursday approved an amendment to a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement between McCall Farms and the county. Before the vote, Florence County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith Jr. told the council that the amendment was to add GreenGas USA to the agreement.
GreenGas's work includes projects to capture methane from sources like landfills, sewage plants and farms and working with utilities to build pipelines to deliver the collected and compressed gas to customers.
GreenGas, Smith said, would be placing machinery at the plant's lagoon to collect natural gas emissions, primarily methane, with a scrubbing machine. The machinery would convert the gas into a clean natural gas that can be sent via piping to Georgetown and, eventually, Shell.
"That's a double bonus," Smith said. "Just to put in perspective, the project will offset ... the emissions of more than 16,700 vehicles."
Smith added that the amendment to the agreement would also help McCall Farms, an employer of around 1,000 people.
The county council voted unanimously to approve the amendment to the agreement.
Other Florence County Council Action Items
The council also:
>> Approved an emergency ordinance extending a previous emergency ordinance recommending the wearing of face masks to combat the spread of COVID-19.
>> Approved on third and final reading an ordinance authorizing the issuance and sale of the $120 million third penny sales tax bonds.
>> Approved on second reading an ordinance authorizing an amendment to the county's joint industrial park agreement with Marion County to include three projects in Marion County.
>> Held first readings of ordinances amending the county's code related to nuisances, a the county's zoning code, rezoning property owned by South Florence Developers on Alligator Road and authorizing the refinancing of two previous county bond issues.
>> Approved resolutions recognizing James Byrd for his 13 years of service on the accommodations advisory tax board and naming two roads in the Blue Granite mobile home park.
>> Accepted a $1.5 million grant from the South Carolina Department of Commerce's Locate SC Fund to be used for the purchase of around 80 acres of property in the Lake City Commerce Park.
>> Approved a contract for $766,591.60 from second penny sales tax funds to Palmetto Corporation of Florence to resurface several roads in Council District's 1 (Jason Springs), 7 (Waymon Mumford), 8 (Buddy Brand), and 9 (Willard Dorriety Jr.).
>> Approved the expenditure of up to $92,566 from several council districts' infrastructure and utility funds for new equipment for the sheriff's office.
>> Approved Davis and Floyd to provide engineering and inspection services for the roads to be resurfaced in districts 1, 7, 8, and 9 in the amount of $29,978 which is to be funded from the second penny sales tax funds.
>> Approved the expenditure of up to $12,211 from Council District 1 (Jason Springs) utility funding allocation to help Lake City replace water lines.
>> Approved the budget-neutral reclassification of two positions in the sheriff's office (Smith said this would save the county at least $25,000 in insurance costs).
>> Approved the expenditure of up to $7,000 from Council District 9 (Dorriety) infrastructure funding allocation to Elmer Delara for the clearing of vegetation on Harriet Drive, Joyce Lane, Thicket Place, Stoney Brook Terrance, and Bedford Lane.
>> Approved the expenditure of up to $4,800 from Council District 5 (Kent Caudle) road surface maintenance funds for road stone to be placed on Mary Road.
>> Approved the declaration of two handguns as surplus so the guns could be awarded to two employees who recently retired.
>> Appointed Waymon Mumford to serve on the proposal review panel for the county's long range transportation plan.
>> Appointed Jason Springs to serve on the proposal review panel for the county's storm water plan.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
