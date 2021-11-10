Greener and safer: Group asks for Florence City Council's help to address environmental issues and gun violence

FLORENCE, S.C. – A local group recently asked the Florence City Council to help make the city greener and safer from gun violence.

The Rev. Leo Woodberry, the environmentalist pastor of the Kingdom Living Temple, and Anthony Hall of the Kingdom Living Temple-affiliated Florence Democracy Center and Ceasefire USA, spoke to the Florence City Council at the council's monthly meeting Monday afternoon.

Woodberry spoke about a plan to plant 1,000 trees in the Marion County community of Brittons Neck and the possibility of working with the city to plant several hundred trees in the city.

He said the trees would be available in February from the National and South Carolina Wildlife Foundations.

Woodberry said he believed the trees would help combat flooding in lower Marion County as well as help to address climate change.

Hall spoke about Ceasefire USA's effort to establish ceasefire zones within the city that would be safe from gun violence. He said the zones would be where people gather and that they would lower gun violence and reduce the number of innocent people injured by guns.