 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greener and safer: Group asks for Florence City Council's help to address environmental issues and gun violence
0 Comments

Greener and safer: Group asks for Florence City Council's help to address environmental issues and gun violence

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – A local group recently asked the Florence City Council to help make the city greener and safer from gun violence. 

The Rev. Leo Woodberry, the environmentalist pastor of the Kingdom Living Temple, and Anthony Hall of the Kingdom Living Temple-affiliated Florence Democracy Center and Ceasefire USA, spoke to the Florence City Council at the council's monthly meeting Monday afternoon. 

Woodberry spoke about a plan to plant 1,000 trees in the Marion County community of Brittons Neck and the possibility of working with the city to plant several hundred trees in the city. 

He said the trees would be available in February from the National and South Carolina Wildlife Foundations. 

Woodberry said he believed the trees would help combat flooding in lower Marion County as well as help to address climate change. 

Hall spoke about Ceasefire USA's effort to establish ceasefire zones within the city that would be safe from gun violence. He said the zones would be where people gather and that they would lower gun violence and  reduce the number of innocent people injured by guns.

Hall added that the group plans to work with the South Carolina General Assembly to establish stronger penalties for violent crimes committed in the zones. 

He also asked the city council to establish a stakeholder group of community leaders and organizations that work to make the city safer. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Supply chain woes: Latest action from the Biden Administration

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Project Urban Square to move forward
Local News

Project Urban Square to move forward

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence is getting ready to move forward on Project Urban Square. On the agenda for the 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10, meeting of the Florence Design Review Board are the requests for certificates of appropriateness to construct the apartment building and the parking deck parts of the project. 

+3
Van crashes into Florence accounting office
Local News

Van crashes into Florence accounting office

FLORENCE, S.C. – A van crashed into an accounting office Wednesday afternoon. Florence Police officers and Florence firefighters were called to Holt and Holt Accounting, 1520 American Dr., at around 2 p.m., Wednesday, for a vehicle versus building collision. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert