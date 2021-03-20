GREG PRYOR: Good fences often make for good gardens

Now is the time in the Pee Dee Region when we gardeners are eager to get seeds and seedlings into the ground. And now is the time to plant most late spring and summer vegetables. For details about planting dates for specific vegetables, search scnow.com for my previous articles on spring planting.
But planting is one of the easiest and most enjoyable aspects of gardening. Second only, of course, to the harvest!
Among the most challenging and frustrating gardening endeavors is keeping hungry critters out of your garden. There are the little critters, like beetles, caterpillars, and bugs, and then there are the bigger ones, including rabbits, rats, squirrels, birds, and deer. The little ones can be handled with chemicals or picking by hand, but the bigger ones can only be kept out with fencing.
Without good fencing, your tender young plants will likely succumb to herbivores looking for a free, all-you-can-eat salad bar. Indeed, one of the most common questions I get asked is: how do I keep (insert name of animal) out of my garden?
The answer is, it depends. My friends in urban areas have relatively few problems, aside from house cats using their garden as a litter box. My suburban friends are mainly plagued by squirrels and rabbits. And in the country, deer and rabbits are the main perpetrators. One of my friends lives on a houseboat, and she has containerized plants that get attacked by birds!
The only way to guarantee a pest-free garden is to have a tightly sealed greenhouse on a concrete slab, and to grow plants in containers. But that is completely impractical. In reality, you will always have some critters getting into your garden. You can, however, reduce the damage. Let me provide some practical advice for the average gardener.
The cheapest and easiest solution is to buy 3-foot-high chicken wire and erect it around your garden. Secure it with 4-foot-long rebar rods woven vertically through the mesh and pounded 1 foot deep into the ground. Space the rods about every 8 feet of fence line. For an entrance, don’t pound the rod at the end of the fence line very deep into the ground, so you can lift it out of the dirt to open and close your “door.” This design worked fairly well for me years ago, when I rented a place to live, and the occasional rabbit was the only threat to my garden.
The main disadvantages of this design: it is the least effective, flimsiest, ugliest, and least permanent fencing option. Rabbits and rats can easily burrow under it, deer can readily hop it, and it does nothing to prevent attacks by squirrels, opossums, raccoons, and birds. Furthermore, the chicken wire will rust over time where it touches the ground.
An improvement on this simple design is based on Australia’s 2000-mile-long “rabbit-proof” fence. A few feet of vertical fencing is installed around the garden, and at the bottom, a couple of feet of fencing lies flat on the ground and extends outward. The flat fencing is covered with dirt or gravel, to deter rabbits from digging under the fence.
My first rabbit-proof fence was made of chicken wire, and it worked for a while until the chicken wire rusted through. I later installed welded wire fencing with 2-by-4-inch rectangular mesh, and it has worked perfectly at keeping rabbits out. In this more permanent design, I used posts anchored in concrete, and sturdy gates attached to the posts.
It’s important to make sure all of the gaps around the gates, including under the gates, are sealed. I poured concrete under the gates, and on each side of the gates, I “plugged” the gaps with 3-foot-high sections of PVC pipe.
When it comes to keeping deer out, the situation gets complicated. Most gardens in the suburbs will likely be protected with 4-foot- to 6-foot-high fencing. Unmotivated deer are reluctant to jump that fence. But in rural areas, far away from your house, you will need at least 8-feet-high wire-mesh fencing to keep deer out. Electric fencing, motion-activated lights, and deer repellent chemicals are not reliable protections against deer.
In regard to keeping birds, squirrels, and climbing mammals out of the garden, you would need to span netting across the entire garden. Again, this isn’t practical for larger gardens, but it would work well for small garden patches or raised beds. You can bend ½-inch PVC pipes into an arc tunnel over your small beds, and attach the netting with zip ties.
I often encounter crows picking corn seeds and seedlings, and some other birds pecking at tomatoes and blueberries. To handle the crows, I cover the corn plants with sections of wire mesh bent into an arc, and then remove those panels when the corn is a foot high. The tomato problem is simply resolved by cutting away the bird-pecked blemishes and scaring away any birds I see when I catch them in the act. The blueberries? Plant enough to allow the mockingbirds to have their fill, or cover each plant with netting. And by the way, I’ve tried all types of scarecrows and none of them have worked.
In my gardens, I occasionally have problems with rats burrowing through the soil and chewing plant roots, and underground potatoes, beets, and sweet potatoes. Trapping the rats with peanut-butter-baited rat traps has provided some relief, but again, some losses seem inevitable.
What I have described here may not be 100% effective at keeping critters out of your garden, but it has worked well for me. Some animals still get in on occasion, but the rabbits and deer are blocked. And the way I see it, any reduction in damage to my garden is an achievement.
Greg Pryor, Ph.D., is a professor of biology at Francis Marion University and enjoys a self-sufficient lifestyle on his 100-acre homestead. Email him at gpryor@fmarion.edu.