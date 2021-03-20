GREG PRYOR: Good fences often make for good gardens

My first rabbit-proof fence was made of chicken wire, and it worked for a while until the chicken wire rusted through. I later installed welded wire fencing with 2-by-4-inch rectangular mesh, and it has worked perfectly at keeping rabbits out. In this more permanent design, I used posts anchored in concrete, and sturdy gates attached to the posts.

It’s important to make sure all of the gaps around the gates, including under the gates, are sealed. I poured concrete under the gates, and on each side of the gates, I “plugged” the gaps with 3-foot-high sections of PVC pipe.

When it comes to keeping deer out, the situation gets complicated. Most gardens in the suburbs will likely be protected with 4-foot- to 6-foot-high fencing. Unmotivated deer are reluctant to jump that fence. But in rural areas, far away from your house, you will need at least 8-feet-high wire-mesh fencing to keep deer out. Electric fencing, motion-activated lights, and deer repellent chemicals are not reliable protections against deer.

In regard to keeping birds, squirrels, and climbing mammals out of the garden, you would need to span netting across the entire garden. Again, this isn’t practical for larger gardens, but it would work well for small garden patches or raised beds. You can bend ½-inch PVC pipes into an arc tunnel over your small beds, and attach the netting with zip ties.