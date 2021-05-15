GREG PRYOR: Growing Citrus in South Carolina

Did you know that you can grow lemons, lime, and other citrus fruits right here in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina?

I should specify that you can grow certain varieties of those fruits, with some knowledge, patience, effort and luck.

Citrus plants originated in warm, tropical, Southeast Asia, and include the familiar oranges, lemons, limes, grapefruits, tangerines, and mandarins found in grocery stores. But there is a dizzying array of other varieties that most Americans have never heard of, let alone tasted. The latter fact is important to gardeners in South Carolina, because the best citrus fruits to grow locally are cold-tolerant, unusual varieties that are typically smaller and less sweet than store-bought fruits.

The average consumer at a local big-box store might see a small citrus tree for sale, buy one, plant it in the ground, and expect spectacular harvests. And almost invariably, the tree dies during its first winter. Many citrus varieties are not tolerant to the winter temperatures we experience.

For those interested in growing citrus locally, there are two options: you can either keep the tree in a large container and bring it inside to a climate-controlled, well-illuminated space for the winter, or you can seek out cold-tolerant varieties that are not available at most stores.