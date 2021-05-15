GREG PRYOR: Growing Citrus in South Carolina

Did you know that you can grow lemons, lime, and other citrus fruits right here in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina?
I should specify that you can grow certain varieties of those fruits, with some knowledge, patience, effort and luck.
Citrus plants originated in warm, tropical, Southeast Asia, and include the familiar oranges, lemons, limes, grapefruits, tangerines, and mandarins found in grocery stores. But there is a dizzying array of other varieties that most Americans have never heard of, let alone tasted. The latter fact is important to gardeners in South Carolina, because the best citrus fruits to grow locally are cold-tolerant, unusual varieties that are typically smaller and less sweet than store-bought fruits.
The average consumer at a local big-box store might see a small citrus tree for sale, buy one, plant it in the ground, and expect spectacular harvests. And almost invariably, the tree dies during its first winter. Many citrus varieties are not tolerant to the winter temperatures we experience.
For those interested in growing citrus locally, there are two options: you can either keep the tree in a large container and bring it inside to a climate-controlled, well-illuminated space for the winter, or you can seek out cold-tolerant varieties that are not available at most stores.
Let’s begin with containerized citrus plants. The best varieties for containers include Meyer lemons, Key and Persian limes, and Valencia oranges. Don’t try to grow these from seeds from grocery store fruits, because hybridization is common, and citrus trees often grow best when they are grafted onto a sturdy rootstock from another variety. You can buy these plants locally at some stores, or through online vendors.
The small tree will likely be in a 1-gallon container. Transplant it to the largest container you can manage to work with, and use a commercial potting soil mix. Avoid terra cotta and other ceramic pots, because these containers are very heavy and the citrus trees will need to be brought indoors during cold weather. You might need to use a hand truck (mover’s dolly) to move the bulky, heavy, containerized plant. Containerized citrus plants needs more frequent watering and fertilization than citrus planted in the ground.
With patience, your grafted, containerized citrus trees will bear fruits a few years later. Purchasing larger trees will lead to quicker rewards.
I have several citrus trees (Key lime, Persian lime, and Meyer lemon) in containers, which I keep in my small greenhouse during winter. The Key lime tree is spectacular, but the Meyer lemon is not very productive and the Persian lime is just starting to bear fruits. The Key lime produces dozens of small, round, acidic fruits that are perfect for zest, juice, and slices. But they turn yellow and bitter when over-ripe, and are different in size, appearance, and taste when compared to the large Tahiti limes from the supermarket.
If large, containerized plants aren’t an option for you, don’t give up on the prospect of growing citrus. You will need to seek out cold-tolerant varieties and open your mind to new citrus types.
In general, only tangerines, mandarins, and related citrus varieties can tolerate our winters. The “Ten Degree Tangerine” can survive temperatures as low as 10 degrees F. The Changsha and Satsuma mandarin varieties are also hardy to around 10 F. Other mandarins, such as the Owari and Kimbrough Satsuma varieties, are cold-tolerant to 12 to 15 F.
The Taichange and Ichang lemon varieties are hardy to around 20 F, but the trees are very thorny and grow slowly.
Finally, consider a very cold-tolerant, unusual citrus variety such as the Thomasville Citrangequat. This unusual citrus tree can survive temperatures down to 5 F. It is very prolific, and the mature fruits have a kumquat/orange flavor. Interestingly, the immature fruits taste like limes.
Admittedly, my only experience with in-ground citrus is a citrandarin and a citrumelo tree. The citrandarin fruits should be mandarin-like, and the citrumelo should be grapefruit-like, but mine have not yet matured.
One local gardener who has had great success with all of the citrus varieties mentioned in this article is Stan McKenzie. He owns and operates McKenzie Farms and Nursery, on Highway 341 between Lake City and Olanta. He sells dozens of types of citrus trees and offers advice on growing them.
Trying to grow citrus in South Carolina is not for everyone, but if you’re an adventurous gardener, give it a try. After all, I think that the gardener’s life is like a citrus fruit itself: try to squeeze all you can out of it.
Email Greg Pryor at gpryor@fmarion.edu.