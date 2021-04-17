GREG PRYOR: The perfect garden soil

Most people don’t give much thought to dirt, and if they do, it’s seen as something nasty, filthy and unhygienic.
Even the word “dirty” is a negative term. But if you ask any gardener, they will agree that dirt — or soil — doesn’t get the respect it deserves.
Clearly, soil is the basis of our food production. The plants we eat grow in dirt, and the animals we raise for meat and eggs eat those same plants. Therefore, one of the most essential jobs of gardeners, farmers and homesteaders is keeping their soil in optimal condition for plant growth.
Now, soil is surprisingly complex. It contains the mineral particles sand, silt and clay. In the topmost layer of soil is decomposing organic matter, such as dead, decaying leaves. Also called humus, this organic matter provides nutrients to the plants growing in soil.
The water retained in soil is critical for thirsty plant roots. And soil is home to a thriving community of living organisms, including worms, bugs and beneficial bacteria and fungi. These organisms help break down organic matter into the nutrients needed by plants, and they aerate the soil.
That’s right: There’s air in soil. That air is as important as any of the other soil components. Plant roots need oxygen, and they release carbon dioxide. There are innumerable tiny air pockets in good-quality soil, and compacted dirt without air spaces cannot support plant growth. In fact, good-quality garden soil is only 50% solids; the other 50% is water and air.
So, how can you improve or maintain your garden soil?
First, let’s consider the texture, or tilth, of the soil. The physical properties of soil vary from site to site, but the ideal garden soil is a combination of sand, silt, clay, and organic matter. If your soil is dense and sticky when wet, there is too much clay and silt. If your dirt drains quickly, it contains too much sand and will not retain water and nutrients.
A well-balanced soil contains roughly equal amounts of sand, silt, and clay, and is called loam, or loamy soil. If you think your soil texture is imbalanced, you can get a soil test done at your local Extension office, and they will give you an analysis of your soil and instructions on how to improve it, if necessary.
In my experience, you can’t go wrong with adding as much organic matter to your soil as possible. It’s not unreasonable to add a few inches of compost, leaves, horse or cow manure, or other humus-forming materials on the surface of your soil a few times each year. Over time, the soil beneath the organic layer will be much improved, regardless of the sand, silt and clay content.
There’s no need to mix the organic matter deep in the soil, but if you do till your garden, keep it shallow and only do it once or twice a year to avoid soil compaction and disrupting the living community of soil organisms.
Next, let’s consider soil pH. A pH value represents the amount of acidity in the soil. The lower the pH value, the more acidic. Most plants like a pH between 6 and 7, but some — such as blueberries — require slightly acidic soil around a pH of 5. Again, your local Extension office can analyze your soil pH and provide instructions on adjusting your soil pH, if necessary. Don’t bother with electronic soil pH probes, because they are often inaccurate.
Once you get your soil pH adjusted, there’s little need to keep monitoring it as long as you keep adding plenty of organic matter, which will naturally balance the soil pH as it decays.
In order to fertilize your garden plants properly, you need to understand plant nutrients. Nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) are the main nutrients needed by plants. Plants also need other nutrients, but in much lower concentrations.
When you buy fertilizer, the “NPK’ values are provided on the package. They indicate the percentage of N, P and K in the fertilizer. So, if the NPK is 10-10-10, there is 10% nitrogen, 10% phosphorus and 10% potassium. If a fertilizer is 10-0-0, then it only contains nitrogen.
Generally speaking, nitrogen is needed for leaf growth, phosphorus for root and flower growth and potassium for overall plant growth. So, if you are growing lettuce or greens, you want to use a fertilizer with a high proportion of nitrogen. For root vegetables, a higher phosphorus content may be desirable.
But how much fertilizer should you use? A rough guideline for any garden is to add 10 pounds of 10-10-10 fertilizer per 1,000 square feet of soil at the beginning of the growing season. If you use organic fertilizers, such as bone meal or fish emulsions, search online for recommended application rates. For more detailed, customized fertilizer recommendations, your local Extension office can measure your soil nutrients and provide guidelines for improving it, if needed.
Whether you have a large garden, raised beds or plants in pots, maintaining good soil is critical. And it’s a good idea to mulch around your plants to keep the soil from drying out and to reduce competition from weeds.
Happy gardening, and I hope your garden benefits from all of this dirty talk.
Greg Pryor, Ph.D., is a professor of biology at Francis Marion University and enjoys a self-sufficient lifestyle on his 100-acre homestead. Email him at gpryor@fmarion.edu.