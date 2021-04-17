GREG PRYOR: The perfect garden soil

So, how can you improve or maintain your garden soil?

First, let’s consider the texture, or tilth, of the soil. The physical properties of soil vary from site to site, but the ideal garden soil is a combination of sand, silt, clay, and organic matter. If your soil is dense and sticky when wet, there is too much clay and silt. If your dirt drains quickly, it contains too much sand and will not retain water and nutrients.

A well-balanced soil contains roughly equal amounts of sand, silt, and clay, and is called loam, or loamy soil. If you think your soil texture is imbalanced, you can get a soil test done at your local Extension office, and they will give you an analysis of your soil and instructions on how to improve it, if necessary.

In my experience, you can’t go wrong with adding as much organic matter to your soil as possible. It’s not unreasonable to add a few inches of compost, leaves, horse or cow manure, or other humus-forming materials on the surface of your soil a few times each year. Over time, the soil beneath the organic layer will be much improved, regardless of the sand, silt and clay content.