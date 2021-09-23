 Skip to main content
Gresham Hot Spot sells two lotto winners in two weeks
Gresham Hot Spot sells two lotto winners in two weeks

Two Lottery Wins in Two Weeks in Tiny Gresham, SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Over the last two weeks the Hot Spot convenience store in the small town of Gresham has sold two, five-figure winning lottery tickets.

The lucky store on West Highway 378 sold a $50,000 winning ticket in last night’s Powerball drawing, and the week before a customer scratched off a $75,000 win.

The $50,000 Powerball prize has not been claimed, so players at the store should check their tickets. As for the $75,000 winner, he says he didn’t just double check his winning Super Crossword ticket, he looked at it multiple times the day he won.

At first he thought he won $3, but a second glance convinced him he won $500. When the store told him the prize was bigger than that, he looked at his ticket again and was convinced he’d won $1,000. At bedtime he gave the ticket one last look and realized it was worth $75,000.

“My heart dropped,” he said. He didn’t sleep much after that.

He told lottery officials he got up early to drive to Columbia to cash in his winning ticket.

“I wasn’t tired any more after I got my money,” he said.

Hot Spot #2021 in Gresham received a commission of $750 for selling the claimed ticket.

The Gresham winner won $75,000 in the ($3) Super Crossword game at odds of 1 in 600,000. Two more top prizes remain in the game. The odds of winning $50,000 playing Powerball are 1 in 913,129.

