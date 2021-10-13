Grimsley announced as speaker for Florence Veterans Day gathering

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The City of Florence's 13th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony is set for Nov. 11 at the Florence Veterans Park on Woody Jones Boulevard -- adjacent to the Florence Center parking lot.

This year's event will feature the South Florence High School Choir, the addition of 36 veterans to the Wall of Honor, a rifle volley and taps from the Veterans Honor Guard.

This year's speaker will be the director of the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs, William "Will" F. Grimsley, the first person to hold this cabinet level position. Prior to joining the Governor's cabinet, Grimsley had a distinguished and decorated career in the US Army where he retired as a Maj. General.

The event is free and open to the public with the suggestion that those who cannot stand for long periods of time bring a lawn chair they can use.

The event, which starts at 11 a.m., is expected to run for about 45 minutes.