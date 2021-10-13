 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grimsley announced as speaker for Florence Veterans Day gathering
0 Comments

Grimsley announced as speaker for Florence Veterans Day gathering

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The City of Florence's 13th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony is set for Nov. 11 at the Florence Veterans Park on Woody Jones Boulevard -- adjacent to the Florence Center parking lot.

This year's event will feature the South Florence High School Choir, the addition of 36 veterans to the Wall of Honor, a rifle volley and taps from the Veterans Honor Guard.

This year's speaker will be the director of the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs, William "Will" F. Grimsley, the first person to hold this cabinet level position. Prior to joining the Governor's cabinet, Grimsley had a distinguished and decorated career in the US Army where he retired as a Maj. General.

The event is free and open to the public with the suggestion that those who cannot stand for long periods of time bring a lawn chair they can use.

The event, which starts at 11 a.m., is expected to run for about 45 minutes.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FDA authorizes E-cigarette for the first time

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Open carry ban on Florence City Council agenda

FLORENCE, S.C. – The city of Florence may soon be wading into the gun control debate. On the agenda for the 1 p.m., Monday, meeting of the Florence City Council is the first reading of an ordinance that would ban the open carrying of weapons at events permitted by the city and would also prohibit open and concealed carry of weapons on the city's properties. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert