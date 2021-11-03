Grimsley to speak at Nov. 11 Florence Veterans Day ceremony

FLORENCE, S.C. — The keynote speaker at this year's Florence Veterans Day Ceremony is home grown, or at least mostly so with deep family roots in the Pee Dee — retired U.S. Army Major General Will Grimsley, who is also the first secretary of the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs.

The day is the 100th anniversary of the Tom of the Unknowns.

"I'm going to speak about the importance of veterans — a recount of where we are nationally and what veterans mean in the broader society in the United States," Grimsley said. "Are our soon to be veterans today living up to the legacy of veterans of the past."

Grimsley said he is also fond of Teddy Roosevelt's "Man in the arena" quote.

It is veterans and their families who are often those in the arena getting it done.

"Even if they don't get all the way to the end and the natural conclusion of greatness, they do enter into the arena, fight willingly and do the best they can. I think that typifies the spirit of the American veteran," Grimsley said.

The general said new plaques on the park's walls of honor will be unveiled — including five members of the Grimsley family.