Grimsley to speak at Nov. 11 Florence Veterans Day ceremony

FLORENCE, S.C. — The keynote speaker at this year's Florence Veterans Day Ceremony is home grown, or at least mostly so with deep family roots in the Pee Dee — retired U.S. Army Major General Will Grimsley, who is also the first secretary of the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs.
The day is the 100th anniversary of the Tom of the Unknowns.
"I'm going to speak about the importance of veterans — a recount of where we are nationally and what veterans mean in the broader society in the United States," Grimsley said. "Are our soon to be veterans today living up to the legacy of veterans of the past."
Grimsley said he is also fond of Teddy Roosevelt's "Man in the arena" quote.
It is veterans and their families who are often those in the arena getting it done.
"Even if they don't get all the way to the end and the natural conclusion of greatness, they do enter into the arena, fight willingly and do the best they can. I think that typifies the spirit of the American veteran," Grimsley said.
The general said new plaques on the park's walls of honor will be unveiled — including five members of the Grimsley family.
"We'll unveil five Grimsley names, mine included, though I wasn't born there in Florence County," he said. "They've graciously agreed for me to be part of the other four, which are my grandfather, my great-uncle, my father and my brother — each of whom were born in Florence County."
Though his family is from Florence it didn't work out that he was born here.
"My father was stationed at the Pentagon when I was born. Not long after, he volunteered to go to a place called Vietnam that nobody knew existed in 1950 for well over 18 months and we lived in Florence with one of my grandparents — my mother's father," Grimsley said.
The general said he still has cousins in Florence.
Prior to accepting appointment to his current position, Grimsley served 33 years in the Army following graduation from Davidson College. He served in positions of authority at every level, and he is a highly decorated soldier who earned the Silver Star for heroism and the Purple Heart for wounds received in combat.
The annual ceremony at the Florence Veterans Park runs about 45 minutes
Veterans Day initially began as Armistice Day in 1919, one year after the end of World War I, to honor the veterans of ‘the war to end all wars.’ In 1954, during the Eisenhower administration, the name in the U.S. changed to Veterans Day and pays tribute to all veterans of all wars.
The 2021 Veteran Day falls 100 years after the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington was dedicated
In 1921, bodies of four servicemen were exhumed from cemeteries that included bodies from different French battlefields and placed in identical caskets. An NCO was randomly selected to pick one of the four caskets by placing a rose on it. That casket, with the Unknown Soldier, was shipped to Arlington for the dedication November 11, 1921. Etched on the tomb are these enduring words, “Here rests in honored glory, an American soldier known but to God.”
The ceremony will also include students from South Florence High School. The Choraliers will perform as the Navy Junior ROTC from the school post the nation’s colors. The all-volunteer Veterans Honor Guard will fire a rifle volley and sound taps.
Attendees are welcome to take lawn chairs as seating is limited at the park. Protocols regarding social distancing and mask wearing will be in effect.
Parking will be in the Florence Center lot adjacent to the park.
In the event the weather does not cooperate, the ceremony will move into the Florence Center.