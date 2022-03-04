Ground broken for Darlington County Museum addition

“We will have a tangible result,” Godbold said, of her kindness and generosity.

Stewart said the museum expansion will be a valuable asset to the town and the county and that we should appreciate Phillips’ gift that has made this possible. And he is certain that Gandy and his staff will make the most of this opportunity.

Boyd spoke of the growth in Darlington County, of which the museum will be a part, and how this new addition will bring people to Darlington.

“We are proud of all the building that is going on,” he said. “We are making history.”

He said a lot is going on in Darlington, but this museum belongs to all of Darlington County.

Its impact is already being felt. one guest at the groundbreaking came from Utah to be a part of the celebration. Pam Watson Lichty, a Hartsville native, said the event coincided with her plans to travel this month to Hartsville for her class reunion. She is a 1962 graduate of Hartsville High School. And she wanted to witness this historic event.

Lichty, her husband, Gary, and her brother, Chuck and his wife, Diane, spent 18 months in Darlington County digitizing family records. She said the oldest they came across was 1794. They recorded wills, judgement rolls and other items. She said they stayed on the family farm in Hartsville while working on the project. She has a vested interest in the museum. The museum has a copy of their work.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.