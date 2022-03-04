Ground broken for Darlington County Museum addition

DARLINGTON – Sunny skies and warm weather prevailed on March 2, for the groundbreaking for the 8,800 square foot expansion of the Darlington County Museum, which is under direction of the Darlington County Historical Commission & Museum.
The addition is made possible by the late Carolyn “Bet” Norment Phillips, who bequeathed $4 million to the Historical Commission at the time of her death on March 11, 2018, for the specified purpose of a county museum.
Participating in the groundbreaking were: Bill Segars, chairman of the Historical Commission Board; Bobby Hudson, chairman of Darlington County Council; Brian Gandy, County Historian; David Victoria, Tungsten Corporation; County Administrator Marion Charles Stewart III; and Robert Goodson Jr., architect.
In his welcome to the event, Brian E. Gandy, director of the Darlington County Historical Commission & Museum, said people caught the vision more than 100 years ago that local history in Darlington County was important and began to preserve it. Darlington County Historical Society has worked diligently for 85 years to preserve that history, which is now under the umbrella of the county government.
Gandy spoke of Bet Norment Phillips’ passion for Darlington County, its rich history and how she left something for everyone in the county with her gift to build the museum. Phillips understood the importance of preserving Darlington County’s history for future generations, he said.
Gandy said they are creating a destination for residents to dig as deep as they want into their historical narrative.
He said there are only two museums in South Carolina where you are able to view exhibits and do further research in the same place. The Darlington County Historical Commission & Museum will be the third.
With the design of the new addition patrons will be able to view the exhibits in first floor galleries and go upstairs and do further research in the research center and library. The old part of the building will house the archives, and the first floor of the new construction will be the lobby, museum and galleries.
Currently, the historical commission operates in a building on Hewitt Street in Darlington that was built in 1937 and once served as the county jail. The 8,800-square-foot add-on will make the new building more than 17,000 square feet in total.
Speakers were Angie Stone Godbold, councilwoman, District 1; Curtis Boyd, mayor of Darlington; and Marion Charles Stewart III, county administrator.
Godbold said a lot of hard work was put into getting to this moment. Even if it is about history, it is about moving forward, too, she said. Phillips and Gandy shared a friendship and a passion. She gave us this gift and is not here to enjoy it.
“We will have a tangible result,” Godbold said, of her kindness and generosity.
Stewart said the museum expansion will be a valuable asset to the town and the county and that we should appreciate Phillips’ gift that has made this possible. And he is certain that Gandy and his staff will make the most of this opportunity.
Boyd spoke of the growth in Darlington County, of which the museum will be a part, and how this new addition will bring people to Darlington.
“We are proud of all the building that is going on,” he said. “We are making history.”
He said a lot is going on in Darlington, but this museum belongs to all of Darlington County.
Its impact is already being felt. one guest at the groundbreaking came from Utah to be a part of the celebration. Pam Watson Lichty, a Hartsville native, said the event coincided with her plans to travel this month to Hartsville for her class reunion. She is a 1962 graduate of Hartsville High School. And she wanted to witness this historic event.
Lichty, her husband, Gary, and her brother, Chuck and his wife, Diane, spent 18 months in Darlington County digitizing family records. She said the oldest they came across was 1794. They recorded wills, judgement rolls and other items. She said they stayed on the family farm in Hartsville while working on the project. She has a vested interest in the museum. The museum has a copy of their work.